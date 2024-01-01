  1. Inhalt
Logo of DW Akademie’s Media Viability Ambassador Program

The Media Viability Ambassadors are…


…a group of 10 highly qualified and experienced media viability experts from around the world. Having diverse regional backgrounds and representing different media-related professions, they all focus on media viability. After participating in the intense Media Viability Ambassador program, they are now strategizing on how to continue tackling global media viability challenges together. Individually, they are available as media viability experts for consultancy, training and research.

Get to know them by clicking on the profiles below! 

Portrait picture of Asrat Seyoum

Media Viability Ambassador from Ethiopia

Asrat Seyoum

Asrat Seyoum is a Media Viability expert in Ethiopia's burgeoning media landscape. With more than 13 years of professional experience, his work in media development has significantly influenced the industry's trajectory.
Portrait picture of Mohammed Almoumin

Media Viability Ambassador from Iraq

Mohammed Almoumin

Mohammed Almoumin is a trainer and consultant with 15 years of experience in digital media management and social media platforms. He cofounded his own company that specializes in content creation, training, consulting.
Portrait picture of Said Nazir

Media Viability Ambassador from Pakistan

Said Nazir

Said Nazir is a media viability expert with a focus on revenue generation, the safety of journalists, and media diversity. As the co-founder of Tribal News Network, he has 12 years of experience in media development.
Portrait picture of Mariana Alvarado

Media Viability Ambassador from Mexico

Mariana Alvarado

Mariana Alvarado is a Mexican journalist with 27 years of editorial and reporting experience. For the past five years, she's dedicated more time to training and consulting, especially on media viability issues.

Portrait picture of Mohammad Ghazal

Media Viability Ambassador from Jordan

Mohammad Ghazal

A media professional from Jordan with 20 years of experience in the media field with focus on audience analytics, audience engagement and SEO.
Portrait picture of Isabela Ponce Ycaza

Media Viability Ambassador from Ecuador

Isabela Ponce Ycaza

Journalist, editor, and media consultant on sustainability issues. Cofounder and editorial director of GK, an independent media outlet in Ecuador.

Portrait picture of Robi Koki Ochieng

Media Viability Ambassador from Kenya

Robi Koki Ochieng

Robi Koki Ochieng is a transformative educator committed to shaping media narratives and fostering positive change in the media space through media viability and engagement in media practice research.
Portrait picture of Gaygysyz Geldiyev

Media Viability Ambassador from Ukraine

Gaygysyz Geldiyev

With a decade of media management and development experience, Gaygysyz has advised 100+ media organizations in emerging markets, driving growth and enhancing journalism, benefiting over 200 mio. individuals worldwide.

Portrait picture of Obioma Okonkwo

Media Viability Ambassador from Nigeria

Obioma Okonkwo

Obioma Okonkwo has a proven track record of designing innovative strategies to address regulatory, fundamental rights and risk management issues faced by media organizations.