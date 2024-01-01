The Media Viability Ambassadors are…



…a group of 10 highly qualified and experienced media viability experts from around the world. Having diverse regional backgrounds and representing different media-related professions, they all focus on media viability. After participating in the intense Media Viability Ambassador program, they are now strategizing on how to continue tackling global media viability challenges together. Individually, they are available as media viability experts for consultancy, training and research.

Get to know them by clicking on the profiles below!