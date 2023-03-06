This interactive side event to this year's World Press Freedom Day Conference is organized by Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), DW Akademie, BBC Media Action, Center for Media Assistance (CIMA), Global Forum for Media Development (GFMD), Samir Kassir Foundation, and the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents USA (AFPC-USA).

The go-to event for people who want to save independent journalism

The event will be a participatory fishbowl session on radical approaches to saving journalism - stirred and peppered by experts from around the world. We will bring together journalists, media freedom advocates, academics, and think tank experts who care about action and change. We will listen to ideas and insights on the future of journalism with a particular focus on transitional and fragile countries. We will look at systemic solutions to the business model crisis and discuss what strategies are working to help journalism survive and thrive.

Date: May 3, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: New York City

The discussion will be followed by a reception with drinks and light snacks. We would be delighted to see you at the event.

Register here

Tickets: "Radical Approaches to Saving Journalism: A Global Perspective", Wed, May 3 at 3:30 PM (Eventbrite)

Seating for this event is limited and will be allocated in order of registration. More information will follow soon (to those who have registered).