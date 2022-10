DW Akademie, together with strong local partners, is working on MIL in more than 29 countries around the world. We use a range of different approaches. For example:

Training MIL multipliers to support non-formal education

Furthering MIL in formal education by bringing MIL into curricula and extra-curricular activities, as well as teacher training

Creating media content, using interactive methods and developing innovative MIL games

Advocating for MIL in national and international networks

Download our flyer on our media and information literacy approach and projects below: