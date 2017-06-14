  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie | Media and Information Literacy

DW Akademie's MIL approach in theory and practice

DW Akademie’s Media and Information Literacy projects tackle the current contamination of the public sphere with misinformation, hate speech and online threats.  Go to article

MIL Heroes and Villains Mockup

MIL Heroes and Villains guidebook

DW Akademie | Media and Information Literacy | Flashcard

New MIL Flashcards: Introducing the MIL superheroes

Neue MIL Publikation RUS und ENG

Media and Information Literacy for youth: Online training tips for trainers

DW Akademie has developed flashcards that turn the five MIL competencies into superheroes who battle MIL challenges head on.

Discussion paper: The next generation of Media and Information Literacy

Alfabetización Mediática e Informacional – Una guía práctica para capacitadores | pdf

Education aux médias et à l’information – Un manuel pratique pour formateurs | pdf

DW Akademie Discussion paper

Bringing digital rights into Media and Information Literacy

A new DW Akademie publication explores the relationship between Media and Information Literacy and digital rights.
DW Länderstudie MockUp2

Zooming in on Media and Information Literacy: A survey-based typology of young media users

Based on a three-country study, five profiles of potential beneficiaries are presented to help MIL practitioners envisage the needs of their clientele.
Publications in other languages

La deuda en Alfabetización Mediática e Informacional en Centroamérica

DW Akademie Publication

La AMI fomenta una juventud crítica que ejerce su derecho a la libertad de expresión y al acceso a la información. Esta publicación tiene como objetivo que la AMI deje de ser una asignatura pendiente en Centroamérica.