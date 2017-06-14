DW Akademie’s Media and Information Literacy projects tackle the current contamination of the public sphere with misinformation, hate speech and online threats.
DW Akademie has developed flashcards that turn the five MIL competencies into superheroes who battle MIL challenges head on.
A new DW Akademie publication explores the relationship between Media and Information Literacy and digital rights.
Based on a three-country study, five profiles of potential beneficiaries are presented to help MIL practitioners envisage the needs of their clientele.
La AMI fomenta una juventud crítica que ejerce su derecho a la libertad de expresión y al acceso a la información. Esta publicación tiene como objetivo que la AMI deje de ser una asignatura pendiente en Centroamérica.
