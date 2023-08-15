Lighthouse Projects – MIL Materials from the Mashrek

DW Akademie collaborates with local organizations in the Middle East and North Africa to promote Media and Information Literacy (MIL), facilitating MIL education, integrating it into school curricula, and addressing digital security, cyberbullying, and fake news concerns. The aim is to share experiences and strengthen MIL in the region through partnerships and research initiatives.

In 2021, several partners from the Palestinian Territories, Lebanon, Jordan and Tunisia came together for regional conferences of the project "Lighthouse Projects: Pioneering MIL Experiences in the Arab World" to showcase successful curriculum integration examples to government representatives, and to establish a network among MIL stakeholders in the Middle East and North Africa.

The materials offered for download on this page have been created by our partners as part of the project and do not necessarily represent the opinions and approaches of DW Akademie.

📩 Find our partners' MIL materials in the downloads and links section below. 📩

Women & Media Development – TAM

Established in September 2003 by media women and activists, TAM was registered in February 2004 under Palestinian law. It stems from a need for social and feminist programs in Palestine, driven by media women who recognize the media's role in community development, women's empowerment, and promoting gender concepts. Based in Bethlehem, TAM operates throughout Palestine, focusing on human rights, gender equality, democracy, justice, non-violence, dialogue, and fighting discrimination to protect freedoms and encourage active participation.

Family and Child Protection Society (FCPS)

The Family and Childhood Protection Society (FCPS) in Irbid, established in 1992, aims to safeguard vulnerable children and families from societal risks. FCPS promotes legislation and conducts studies related to family and childhood issues. The organization also focuses on fighting violence against women. With 79 members and seven administrative branches, FCPS is led by President Kathem Al Kufairy and a managing board, including Vice-president Salah Al-Zoubi, Secretary Muflih Ramadan, and Treasurer Hani Yaqub. Other board members include Hussein Zureikat, Faisal Obaidat, and Sulayman Abandeh. The society holds elections every two years, with the last election occurring in 2016.

Al Saraya Center for Community Services

The Al Saraya Center for Community Service is a non-profit organization established in 1991 in the Old City of Jerusalem. It aims to strengthen the Arab presence in Jerusalem and improve cultural, social, educational, and economic conditions, countering Israeli policies aimed at changing the city's character. The center focuses on women, children, and youth through awareness and training programs. It faced challenges during the Gulf war but persevered, prioritizing education and life skills to address the educational system's collapse and the lack of necessary skills among the targeted groups. Despite obstacles, the center built partnerships, gained trust, and remains committed to enabling Jerusalemites to live with dignity while preserving the city's Arabic character.

All materials were produced in projects supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).