 A DW Akademie project in Guatemala helps get media literacy instruction to vulnerable youth | Latin America | DW | 31.01.2024

Latin America

A DW Akademie project in Guatemala helps get media literacy instruction to vulnerable youth

The Asociación de Servicios Educativos y Culturales, DW Akademie's partner in Guatemala, is a pioneer in integrating Media and Information Literacy books into the school curriculum.

Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

"My main support is my teacher Diana, she always tells us that whoever wants to, and makes an effort, will succeed," says Yudary Anahí Raxón Guerra. The 17-years old is among more than 12,000 young Guatemalans who receives trainingthrough the Guatemalan Institute of Radio Education, or Instituto Guatemalteco de Educación Radiofónica (IGER).  

When the pandemic hit, Raxón stopped her formal studies for two years. "We had to study virtually,” she said. “It was very bad for me: I didn't understand any of the assignments and I didn't receive any support." 

But a year ago, Raxón entered one of IGER’s study circles. She now studies in Aldea La Comunidad Mixco, a neighborhood near  Guatemala City, a half-hour commute from her home. She lives with her five siblings and her mother in an area marred by violence. 

Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

Raxón learned of the IGER study circle from her sister, who also studied there

IGER, a non-profit institution created by the Association of Educational and Cultural Services (Asociación de Servicios Educativos y Culturales, ASEC), is DW Akademie's partner organization offering formal education to young people with limited economic resources and in areas where official public education is scant. This system, which includes distance learning tools via radio and the Internet and face-to-face study circles led by volunteer teachers, is recognized by the Ministry of Education so that students like Raxón can obtain official diplomas after each study cycle. 

In 2021, with DW Akademie’s support, IGER launched a Media and Information Literacy (MIL) educational program: a book series aimed at developing young people's media skills so that they learn to comprehend and apply information, as well as to create their own media messages critically.  

"With the MIL books,” says Raxón enthusiastically,not only have I learned, but I've taught my little brothers and sisters, and even my mom." 

Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

The MIL book series consists of three modules, one for each secondary school grade level

A pioneering step: Integrating MIL into formal education  

In Guatemala, there is no clear political or educational agenda for Media and Information Literacy. IGER's MIL books are Guatemala’s first formal educational initiative in this field  and are a fundamental tool for young people in disadvantaged areas. 

Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

González has known IGER since she was 15 years old: her father was already a volunteer at the time

"Our area is a very dangerous place, where children are constantly persecuted by gangs and cannot access safe public education," explains Diana González, Raxón’s counselor and teacher. "In addition, we live in an age where technology absorbs us and unfortunately parents are not used to it and the only way they know how to answer this is to say 'put the phone down'," she adds. 

This is why González , like many other volunteer teachers, invests her efforts every weekend into joining the young people who attend the study circles. 

Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

IGER trains Guatemalan teachers to teach MIL competencies

MIL: Learning that multiplies 

The MIL books’ content includes media operation and the technical know-how to create audio, photo and video messages; information analysis; and digital security. In addition, the series features multimedia resources available from any device with an Internet connection. Their accessibility makes them suitable for any level and appealing to the whole family. 

"My younger siblings grab my mother's phone a lot and watch videos," Raxón explains. "With what I learn in books, I teach them that they can't trust just anyone on a social network like Facebook, because there are people who are only looking to hurt you." 

Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

The study circles are very diverse, according to local resources, but they all count on the enthusiasm of teachers and students

"But mostly it helped me with my mom," Raxon adds. The young girl recounts how her mother, very much on the phone for work, began to take an interest in what she was studying after discovering the MIL book. "It was the first time she helped me with my homework and, since then, the change has been radical. Now, when she comes home from work she sometimes puts down the phone and sits with me; she especially likes that we read the MIL book, it's what catches her attention the most."

This project is suported by the German Federal Ministry for Cooperation and Development (BMZ). 

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    Learning MIL with fun

    In the IGER study circles, an initiative of the Asociación de Servicios Educativos y Culturales (ASEC), DW Akademie's partner in Guatemala, young people can have fun while learning through a circuit of games on media literacy. Playful methodologies such as the use of games make it possible to teach MIL to young audiences in an effective and innovative way.

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    Memes store: be careful what you choose!

    This rotating board is a meme store where participants can choose to "buy" or share different types of memes, ranging from innocent jokes to sexist or racist content. The goal is for young people to learn to identify the discourse behind memes. Each time a meme is turned around, the facilitator gives an explanation of the message.

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    “AMI Lab”: an escape room on wheels

    The AMI Lab is an escape room inside a van. Participants must solve the mystery of José Ramírez, a technological scientist who has disappeared without a trace other than his mobile laboratory. To "escape," the young people must answer questions about image manipulation, information sources and critical use of social networks.

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    Time to risk and play

    Participants in this trivia-like game must spin the roulette wheel and, when it stops, they will find themselves with a question to answer or a challenge to overcome about media and information use. The game includes questions about misinformation, reflections on freedom of expression and challenges to verifying information.

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    Overcoming misinformation step by step

    By rolling a giant die, players advance through a floor board in order to reach the last square. Each square shows statements about information and social media habits that move the players forward or backward. It is an analogy of how bad habits in social networks can put users at risk and cause them to "fall".

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    Memory of manipulation: do you remember what is real?

    In this replica of a classic memory game, participants turn over giant cards trying to match pairs. Each pair consists of an original and a manipulated photo. When the pairs are found, before adding up the score in their favor, the player must mention how the photo is manipulative.

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    Information jenga: the challenge of truthful information

    In this game of jenga, participants must remove the pieces without the tower falling. To place the piece on top, the player must answer a question or overcome a challenge on MIL topics, from creating a secure password to identifying a fake news story. Some questions include the prize of a comic about a young girl whose Facebook profile is stolen.

  • Guatemala I Projekt DW Akademie / ASEC - MIL Books and Games

    MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

    Being part of the media as a learning experience

    The “cabina espacial” (space cabin) completes IGER's circuit of games in schools and study circles. It brings radio closer to young people through a mobile booth, allowing them to share their interests and concerns, as well as their learning with games on social networks and virtual safety. Some interventions are broadcast live on Sónica 106.9 FM, a youth radio station promoted by ASEC.


 