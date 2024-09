Despite Pakistan’s vibrant television industry and culture of political debate, digital participation is significantly limited by poor infrastructure. Internet penetration is very low, and a lack of e-commerce infrastructure means there are few business models for sustainable innovation in civic engagement and digital journalism. Before society was able to fully make use of the limited opportunities for free expression online, the government moved to regulate social media with vague laws that are open to misuse against dissenting voices. This has created a toxic online environment for many people, in particular women and minorities.