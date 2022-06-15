The challenges of reporting on migrants and refugees in South Asia

Reyaz Mohammed, journalism professor, India

Scarce information or disinformation on displacement remains a problem, says Mohammad Reyaz, an assistant journalism professor at Aliah University, India. Muslims, he notes, who migrate within India for economic reasons or because they have been displaced due to natural disasters, are often falsely accused of being illegally in the country. The media can, and should, better explain their stories.