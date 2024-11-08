Reporting on migration and displacement in Asia calls for innovative approaches

Among the countless appalling news stories from Russia’s war in Ukraine, Nepal’s involvement is only a small yet personally devastating footnote. Young men from Nepal who had accepted a job with the Russian army were sent to the Ukrainian front as soldiers against their will. Signing up to simply earn some money abroad, they suddenly found themselves untrained in the middle of a war. Some have already been killed.

This was uncovered by Nepalese investigative journalist Rajneesh Bhandari. The award-winning reporter often investigates modern slavery, sometimes in relation to Nepalese job seekers.

"I want to make this known so that those responsible are punished," Bhandari explained at a recent conference on forced migration, organized by DW Akademie.

Like India or Bangladesh, Nepal "exports" workers to other Asian countries, the Gulf states - and to Russia. Bhandari overs these stories for both local and international audiences.

"We have a relatively independent press in Nepal," said Bhandari. "We use this freedom to expose bad business practices and exploitation."

Highlighting grievances and successes

Yet Bhandari is not alone in his work. In Malaysia, Journalist Hui Kee works for the Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily and often reports on the working conditions of precarious workers from abroad.

Many Nepalese migrant workers also move to Malaysia, where they find employment in construction, as security guards or in factories.

"It's difficult to research,” Hui Kee explained. "The workers are afraid; they are under observation by the companies."

Meanwhile in Indonesia, Afrit Wira Buana, takes a different approach in her TV reports about refugees – she focuses on a more positive view.

"Success stories about refugee women inspire all women," Buana said. After her report on an Afghan karate teacher in West Java, there was a wave of solidarity from her audiences.

Journalists Hui Kee (left) and Afrit Wira Buana met at the “Beyond Borders” conference.

Letting those affected change the narrative

At the beginning of November, Rajneesh Bhandari, Hui Kee and Afrit Wira Buana met with colleagues from other Asian countries in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand to discuss reporting on forced displacement and migration. The conference, "Beyond borders – Exploring reporting and dialogue on forced migration in Asia" organized by DW Akademie, brought together around 80 media professionals, researchers and NGO workers.

"We need to change the narrative about refugees and migration," said Andrea Marshall, project manager at DW Akademie. "In the media, refugees are usually portrayed either as victims or as criminals. This does not reflect reality and only reinforces prejudices."

Instead, Marshall recommends that those affected should be given the opportunity to speak for themselves.

Keynote speaker: the Rohingya activist Noor Azizah

The power of displaced people's stories was encapsulated by keynote speaker Noor Azizah, a young Rohingya activist who campaigns for the interests of the persecuted and stateless Rohingya minority from Myanmar. In her address, she told how she and her family had to flee Myanmar as a child and fight for survival while hiding in the jungle in Malaysia for years.

Over a million Rohingya continue to live in large camps in Bangladesh under the most difficult of circumstances, with little chance of leaving in the foreseeable future. Noor Azizah, who also advises the UN refugee agency UNHCR, called on the participants to report more on displaced minorities.

Exile media can be the only critical media

Executives from Asian media outlets in exile also discussed their challenges at the conference. These media are the only ones still able to publish critical reports from and about their home countries of Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Yet their employees live in fear of reprisal and funding for the media is uncertain in the long term, even though their work is highly regarded internationally.

The conference created a platform to discuss these issues, while also facilitating a network of professionals who could exchange ideas.

"The conference was very useful for me," said Afrit Wira Buana: "My sense of storytelling has been sharpened."