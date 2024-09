MIL means to me

Gerald Businge, Executive Director, Ultimate Multimedia, Uganda

"MIL to me is having the ability to appreciate how the news and information one consumes is gathered or prepared, packaged and disseminated. It is knowing the who, what, where, when, why and how of news and information so we can critically appreciate what is in publications, radio, television, on websites or social media. It is also about knowing the operational realities of media outlets."