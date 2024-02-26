MIL Heroes and Villains guidebook

In this guidebook, we explore the adventures of five Heroes as they tackle common challenges young people face in both social media and the wider media landscape. These challenges include: cyberbullying, fake news, hate speech, propaganda, misinformation and disinformation. This “How-To” guide provides MIL (Media and Information Literacy) educators with effective strategies to incorporate the MIL Heroes and Villains concept into their training curricula, using the power of storytelling to make the concepts memorable and relevant.