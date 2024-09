Powerful films, impressive people – DW Akademie at the Berlinale!

Authentic stories in the spotlight

Films give us new perspectives while driving the development of society and the economy. That is why DW Akademie supports filmmakers worldwide with funding from the German government (BMZ). In "No U-Turn," Ike Nnaebue brings people – who often only appear as statistics – to life and allows them to have their say as they set out on the path through Africa to a better future.