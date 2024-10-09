Out now: The Media Viability Manifesto

The Media Viability Manifesto provides an urgently needed common framework for joint action from the global media development community.
The Media Viability Manifesto (MVM) provides an urgently needed common framework for joint action from the global media development community. Its aim is threepronged: To foster conceptual clarity, to strengthen strategic collaboration between multiple stakeholders, and to align practical implementation in the field of Media Viability.
Download the Media Viability Manifesto in English, Spanish or French here.
The MVM is the culmination of input from 152 individuals from 55 countries and 86 organizations. It paves the way for more systematic exchange and learning, and for more strategic and coordinated action. To solve the multi-faceted journalism crisis, we need to work together. The time is now.
The MVM addresses actors engaged in supporting the fundamental right to freedom of expression and access to information around the world. Particularly, this includes:
The MVM was collectively developed in an open and inclusive process across five stages from 2022 to 2024. It is the culmination of input and expertise gathered from 152 individuals from 55 countries, representing 86 organizations.
The MVM consists of three main components:
The MVM has identified four terrains of work around which interventions in the field of Media Viability, and thus exchange and collaboration, can be clustered and coordinated:
The MVM is based on the following key principles:
