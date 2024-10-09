Out now: The Media Viability Manifesto

The Media Viability Manifesto (MVM) provides an urgently needed common framework for joint action from the global media development community. Its aim is threepronged: To foster conceptual clarity, to strengthen strategic collaboration between multiple stakeholders, and to align practical implementation in the field of Media Viability.

Download the Media Viability Manifesto in English, Spanish or French here.

The MVM is the culmination of input from 152 individuals from 55 countries and 86 organizations. It paves the way for more systematic exchange and learning, and for more strategic and coordinated action. To solve the multi-faceted journalism crisis, we need to work together. The time is now.

The Media Viability Manifesto at a glance

The primary goal of the Media Viability Manifesto (MVM) is to provide a common framework for joint action from the global media development community. It seeks to pave the way for more systematic exchange and learning, and to foster strategic and coordinated action across multiple stakeholders.

The MVM addresses actors engaged in supporting the fundamental right to freedom of expression and access to information around the world. Particularly, this includes:

Media development organizations and their media and civil society partners across all regions

Government and non-governmental donors

Policy and decision makers

Think tanks

Academics

Media organizations of all sizes.

The MVM was collectively developed in an open and inclusive process across five stages from 2022 to 2024. It is the culmination of input and expertise gathered from 152 individuals from 55 countries, representing 86 organizations.

The MVM consists of three main components:

Concept: A joint understanding of Media Viability for more conceptual clarity. Strategy: An overarching Theory of Change for Media Viability as a roadmap to guide strategic, collaborative action. Implementation: A comprehensive typology of existing Media Viability tools and approaches to align practical implementation.

The MVM has identified four terrains of work around which interventions in the field of Media Viability, and thus exchange and collaboration, can be clustered and coordinated:

Business and technical support Coalitions and partnerships Evidence-based advocacy Research and insights

The MVM is based on the following key principles: