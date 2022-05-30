  1. Inhalt
Journalist Odanga Madung spricht beim GMF 2023

Odanga Madung investigates disinformation-for-hire in Kenya

The data journalist spoke to DW Akademie about information integrity, regulating tech companies and the future of disinformation.  Go to article

Good journalism counteracts disinformation. Independent media check facts, acting as a corrective to manipulative content. The invasion of Ukraine has shown that reliable information saves lives, while also showing that disinformation is a part of warfare.

Authoritarian regimes around the world are trying to sow hatred and uncertainty through targeted disinformation in order to undermine democracy and free elections.

Together with its local and regional partners, DW Akademie counters disinformation, not only in Ukraine and neighboring countries, but also in many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

DW Akademie | Grafik Disarming Disinformation

#DisarmingDisinformation: New social media campaign

DW Akademie launches social media campaign to highlight our partners who are working hard to "disarm" disinformation.

Disinformation in conflicts and crises
Foreign press films rubble in Ukraine

Ukraine is a "dangerous place for everyone, especially for journalists"

Media researcher Dr. Roman Horbyk has recently returned from six weeks in Ukraine. He spoke to DW Akademie about training journalists in the war-stricken country and the current needs of Ukrainian media.
Journalistisches Arbeiten in Krisenzeiten - Newsroom in der Ukraine

Angelina Kariakina: "In Ukraine, journalism is a means of survival"

In order to keep the information flowing in Ukraine, Angelina Kariakina and her team are going to the limit. We spoke to the Head of News of the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PBC about daily challenges for journalists.
Entwicklungsministerin Svenja Schulze Georgien

Information warfare does not stop at borders – Roundtable with Germany's development minister in Georgia

As part of her trip to Georgia, the German development minister Schulze, took part in a DW Akademie roundtable in the country's capital, Tbilisi. She assured support in the fight against disinformation.
DW Akademie | Desinformation und Faktenüberprüfung in Armenien

In Armenia, factchecking disinformation on politics and war

DW Akademie supports reliable journalism in Armenia that factchecks disinformation and reports on corruption. The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and presidential politics have tested their skills.
Senegal Justin Arenstein Code for Africa beim Sustainability Exchange der IFC

Disinformation on the front lines: "War is not just bombs and tanks"

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shed new light on foreign disinformation campaigns in Africa. Justin Arenstein, founder of Code for Africa (CfA), sees coordinated spreading of disinformation before conflicts arise.
Symbolbild | Kriegsberichterstattung

Ukraine: A free press cannot stay silent

Bombs and targeted disinformation: The war in Ukraine threatens everyone. Reliable information and media resilience are essential to survival.
Digital authoritarianism
DW Grafik I Twitter-16-9_Digital-Rights-Modell-Internet shutdowns

Internet blackout in Kazakhstan amid protests silenced a DW Akademie partner for nearly a week

An Internet shutdown amid protests in Kazakhstan disrupted everyday life and silenced media and media organizations, including a DW Akademie partner.

Digital authoritarianism: A global phenomenon

Protest against Internet censorship in India

In recent years, governments have introduced dubious legislation to undermine digital rights. Technology is helping them to surveil and control their citizens.

World Press Freedom Day panel: How to counter digital authoritarianism

World Press Freedom Day: Panelists Nanjala Nyabola, Laís Martins, Vladimir Cortés Roshdestvensky and Annie Zaman

At the Global Conference for World Press Freedom Day, May 2-5 in Uruguay, DW Akademie is hosting a panel on digital authoritarianism. International media experts will weigh in on fighting disinformation and censorship.

War, conflict and crises put a strain on free media — at a time when they are needed most

Disinformation, censorship, targeted attacks. As liberal democracies and autocrats clash, reporters and objective journalism are getting caught in the crossfire. The war in Ukraine shows that reliable information can save lives — but also that disinformation is a proven weapon of warfare.

Tools
Mockup des DW Akademie discussion papers „Detoxing information ecosystems: A proactive strategy for tackling disinformation“

Detoxing information ecosystems: A proactive strategy for tackling disinformation

This paper presents a novel approach to the challenges associated with disinformation. It diagnoses a tendency towards stand-alone solutionism in most current media development strategies in this realm.
DW Akademie's Media Resilience Scanner: a step-by-step guide for media outlets to comprehensive risk assessment

Analyze your risks and create your crisis plan

A comprehensive online crisis preparation, management, and recovery tool for news organizations.
NO FLASH Symbolbild Bücher lesen

Out now: Ukraine’s media landscape guide

What do people need to know in case of a disaster? It is crucial in a crisis to know the country’s media. The Ukraine Media Landscape Guide is now published.
Publications

Prepare for the worst and hope for the best

Ressa in front of microphones with lables of media outlets

Resilience when working under intense political pressure – experiences from Rappler, Philippines

In focus: Building media resilience

Media Resilience is the ability of news organizations to keep its audiences informed during a disaster and remain viable. Read more about DW Akademie's framework for building media resilience.

Weathering crisis. Ensuring Media Viability, continuity and resilience | pdf

Discussion paper | DW Akademie 2022

Late hugs from the neighbors

Gertrudis Nieto at the tomb of her son.

How a film project reunited a village in Colombia. By Margarita Isaza Velásquez

Reweaving memories

The victims of Columbia’s many armed conflicts tell their stories. By Matthias Kopp

In focus: Media and Conflict

A landmark publication for media makers of all kinds, DW Akademie's "How close should we get?" takes a look at the ambivalent roles media play in conflicts across the globe.

How close should we get? Media and conflict | pdf

Edition DW Akademie | 2021

Media and Information Literacy (MIL)

A key component in countering disinformation is Media and Information Literacy (MIL), which helps people distinguish trustworthy sources from propaganda. DW Akademie is therefore working to increase MIL in countries around the globe. And to better understand how exactly disinformation spreads and what narratives threaten to stick in people's minds, DW Akademie is also building new social media analysis skills through its partner organizations.

DW Akademie - Auszubildende während der Media Training 101 in Phnom Penh

Young Cambodians learn about media literacy’s role in democracy

Cambodia’s population is growing, with almost half of Cambodians aged younger than 25. Two media literacy projects are teaching youth how to recognize disinformation and participate in public discourse.
#mediadev Final Key Visual

#mediadev: MIL dossier 30.05.2022

Learn about DW Akademie's work in the field of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) on our #mediadev website.