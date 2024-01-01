DW Akademie's new discussion paper is a call to action for media organizations to assess risks and prepare for crises.
Resilience in the face of human-made disasters: L'Orient le Jour
Resilience when working under intense political pressure: Rappler
Working in a hostile environment: KirkukNow
Resilience in an environment marred by violence: El Faro
Resilience while working through organizational change processes within a violent context – experiences from Pie de Página, Mexico
A comprehensive online crisis preparation, management, and recovery tool for news organizations.
Working under political restrictions: Mizzima
Resilience in the face of natural disasters: New Orleans Advocate
Resilience in the face of recurrent crises: Aga Khan University
Resilience while working under a repressive regime: Efecto Cocuyo
© 2024 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Privacy Settings |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version