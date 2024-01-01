Ukraine's public broadcaster UA:PBC is getting a new, cross-media newsroom. For the Ukrainian public, this means fast, reliable, up-to-date news on all broadcast channels.
Transformation and development of UA: PBC from ex-state into the modern public broadcaster of Ukraine since 2017
Over 100 participants attended the opening event of the Public Media Academy (PMA) of the Ukrainian UA:PBC, in Odesa
In February Regional Conference was held at the the UA:PBC in Kyiv. The importance of the lifelong learning and how to encourage employees to develop their skills was discussed.
The National Public Broadcaster of Ukraine UA:Pershyi has demonstrated an improvement in producing content since 2017
The project team is a blend of international media, engineering and consultancy expertise.
Ukraine's public broadcaster has re-branded with a modern look and a credible approach to international and local news.
Odessa's first media hub was opened a year ago. How do you build your community with the help of media hubs?
