With a vibrant IT sector and some of the cheapest Internet access in the world, Ukraine offers a solid foundation for digital participation. The country’s active civil society has started many initiatives fostering participation online. At the same time, it has been successful in preventing legislation that would have jeopardized digital rights. However, while there are impressive exceptions to the rule, Ukrainian media outlets are often too weak financially to collaborate with the country’s IT sector for the sake of their own innovation. Moreover, public debate in Ukraine’s highly politicized society remains vulnerable in light of Russia’s informational warfare against the country.