Digitalization has shaken up the Kenyan public sphere, galvanizing both the very best of digital technology. Kenya is one of the most wired nations in Africa. Home to inventions such as the mobile money service, M-Pesa, it has a well-established innovation scene. Social media has proven to be a powerful engagement tool for Kenyans to debate political and social issues. But it’s also shown its vulnerability as a tool for spreading fake news and propaganda. Kenyan civil society needs to be vigilant in protecting existing freedoms. Whether it's punitive laws or unlawful arrests, digital rights and freedom of expression are increasingly under attack.