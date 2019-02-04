speakup barometer | Ghana

Ghanaian digital participation experts
Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Adarkwa, National Coordinator, Alliance for Affordable Internet
Kwaku is a public policy development, management, and reform specialist. He is the Ghana coordinator at the Alliance for Affordable Internet (a4ai). In 2014, he concluded a 35-year career in the civil service, where he became chief director at the Ministry of Communications. He helped to formulate Ghana’s first ICT policy, plans for socio-economic development, and telecom policy.