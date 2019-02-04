speakup barometer | Ghana

Ghana is on its way to becoming a society which is able to harness the opportunities of digitalization; opportunities that also open up more options for digital participation. The country has some of the right conditions to realize this ambition, and Ghana’s young population is emerging as the driving force of digitalization. An innovation scene is starting to flourish, and both traditional media houses and media start-ups and bloggers are beginning to form a new digital media landscape. Access and cost are the main reasons why many people are still unable to participate and have their own voice on the Internet. Efforts are also needed to protect freedom of expression in Ghana.