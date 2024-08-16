Open-source intelligence is democratizing investigative journalism in the Middle East and North Africa

As misinformation continues to spread rapidly on social media platforms, Arab journalists are turning to digital tools to combat the issue. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) has emerged as a powerful tool for investigative journalists operating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

OSINT involves the collection and analysis of open-source information from across the web. This enables journalists to independently verify information within the complex and fast-changing political landscapes of the MENA region. Journalists with OSINT knowledge can analyze social media content, debunk rumors, and reveal hidden truths. This is particularly important in countries like Libya where social media is a battlefield of competing narratives.

Walid Al-Saqaf is an associate professor of journalism and a trainer with DW Akademie

Expanding access

Beyond Google searches, OSINT incorporates a wide range of tools and techniques. Reverse image searches can trace the origin and dissemination paths of viral photos, while satellite image analysis can validate or refute claims regarding events in remote areas. Additionally, social network analysis tools can reveal connections among individuals and organizations that might otherwise be opaque.

A significant impact of OSINT is the democratization of investigative journalism. With the necessary skills, any journalist, regardless of their location, can now uncover stories that would have demanded extensive resources and connections just a few years ago.

Accessibility remains a challenge

However, pursuing OSINT as a journalist in the MENA region is not without its challenges. In a region where basics like digital literacy present a challenge for many journalists, navigating the landscape can be daunting. Additionally, concerns regarding digital security further complicate matters, raising questions on how to apply OSINT techniques without exposing oneself to online threats.

Nevertheless, the potential rewards are substantial. In a region where traditional information sources may be scarce or unreliable, OSINT serves as a valuable resource for accessing a wealth of open-source information to drive positive social change. It is a toolkit that empowers journalists to ask harder questions and dig deeper for the benefit of their audiences.

"Digital Innovations for Peace"

Efforts are underway to build OSINT capacity among Arab journalists. Recent initiatives by DW Akademie under the “Digital Innovations for Peace” project have provided journalists from across the MENA region with essential OSINT skills, potentially marking the beginning of a wave of fact-based reporting in the region.

Training workshops cover everything from creating secure digital ecosystems to mastering advanced search techniques, along with specialized OSINT tools for verification and investigation. Participants acquire hands-on experience by applying their skills to real-world scenarios.

How journalists can break the disinformation cycle

Misinformation can be combatted more effectively

As more Arab journalists master OSINT techniques, we are likely to see positive changes in the regional media landscape. Stories that once seemed impossible to verify are now within reach and more compelling than ever; complex networks of influence can be mapped and explained; and perhaps above all, the spread of misinformation can be combatted more effectively.

The journey of integrating OSINT into Arab journalism has just started. Yet as more journalists in this region equip themselves with digital tools, one thing becomes evident: the future of investigative reporting in the MENA region is on the brink of an evolution that underlines democratization, justice, and an informed citizenry.

Walid Al-Saqaf is an associate professor of journalism at Södertörn University in Sweden. He is also a trainer for DW Akademie’s "Digital Innovations for Peace" initiative, funded by the European Union.