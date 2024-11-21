The #LoveIt_Safe campaign is fighting for disability rights in Tunisia

In October 2024, Tunisia's Ibsar Association launched the #LoveIt_Safe campaign to advocate for a law criminalizing online discrimination against people with disabilities.

Central to the campaign's impact is its leadership by people with disabilities, who use social media to share their personal stories, raise awareness and form strategic alliances.

"Our goal is to change the digital culture, ensuring everyone has the right to dignity and freedom, both publicly and online," said Ibsar chairman Mohammed El Mansouri.

Since 2012, Ibsar has been dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities by developing their skills for active participation in public and political spheres.

Their newest effort calls for collaborative action from governments, institutions, media, and social media influencers to promote an inclusive digital future.

Individuals with disabilities in Tunisia face discrimination and bullying, particularly online, reflecting a broader societal issue that perpetuates stigma and marginalization.

"If we don't stand up against these violations, they will continue to expand. We must demand a law that protects us," said Samah Boughenmi, campaign coordinator at Ibsar.

"As someone who suffers from online discrimination, I feel it's my duty to fight for equality and justice on digital platforms," said Laila Al Mannai, another Ibsar campaign participant.

Attendees particpated in workshops and networking opportunities

Finding allies

At the forefront of the campaign is Saber Masmoudi, the liberal bloc leader in Tunisian parliament and an advocate for disability rights. He attended campaign events and heard first-hand testimonies about the impact of discrimination.

Part of the campaign is a direct appeal to Masmoudi and his bloc. "The constitution mandates protection from all discrimination for people with disabilities. We urge you to adopt laws that criminalize these acts against us," said one of the messages.

Masmoudi affirmed his support, stating, "The #LoveIt_Safe campaign not only promotes digital human rights but also demands a cultural shift in how society treats people with disabilities."

The campaign collaborates with media professionals, social media users and influencers, including those with disabilities, to dismantle stereotypes and spread awareness. Influencer Laila Al Qasimi, known for her bold advocacy, has posted videos on TikTok about the #LoveIt_Safe campaign and attended events organized by Ibsar discussing the proposed law.

"Media can shape societal perceptions and promote awareness of the rights of people with disabilities," said journalist Hadi Samairia from Radio Gafsa.

Innovative approaches

Supported by DW Akademie's “Digital Innovations for Peace” project, funded by the European Union and the German Foreign Office, the campaign uses storytelling, advocacy and media engagement to combat systemic discrimination and catalyze societal change.

The #LoveIt_Safe campaign represents a pivotal step in securing disability rights in Tunisia within a broader context of peacebuilding initiatives across the Middle East and North Africa region, promoting a society where all individuals are valued and respected.

"We strive for a society where everyone enjoys freedom of expression and full participation without fear of exclusion," said Boughenmi. "We are committed to creating an equal digital society."

DW Akademie's “Digital Innovations for Peace” project is co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Foreign Office.