A step-by-step guide through admissions for the DW traineeship

Before you apply, make sure you fulfill the requirements. You can find a list in the FAQs under: "What are the requirements for the bilingual international traineeship?" Then make sure you have all the necessary documents at hand. You can find a list in the FAQs under "Which documents do I need for the online application?"

To ensure your application process runs smoothly, go to "How can I apply to the traineeship?" and "What do I need to check before applying online?" in the FAQs. You can then start, but be aware that you can only apply online. We will activate the link on our website when we begin accepting applications. We will only consider applications submitted via the application portal.

After you've successfully filled out your online application, we will send you a confirmation email containing further information and application tasks. Please check your email inbox, and if necessary, your spam folder. We will also let you know via email whether you have made it to the next round. Learn more in the FAQs under "How does the application and selection process work?"

In mid-May, successful candidates so far take part in our online assessment center and undergo several tasks and interviews. Find out more about how the process works under "How does the application and selection process work?" And then it's a matter of waiting until you find out whether you've been accepted or not. But don't worry – if you didn't make it this time, you can try again next year!