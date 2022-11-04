Applicants come from all over the world, speak several languages and have diverse qualifications. Deutsche Welle's rigorous annual application process has several rounds. In the final round, a committee selects twelve aspiring journalists who are especially well-suited for the program. The committee members include the DW Director General, DW's Program Director, DW's Editor-in-Chief, and prominent DW journalists.

We're not looking for perfect, well-established journalists but for young, open-minded candidates with initial journalistic experience or special expertise who want to help shape the future of Deutsche Welle.