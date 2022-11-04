  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
DW Akademie Berlinale Talent Volontariat

Requirements

For our traineeship, we're looking for inquisitive, open-minded and critical candidates who view journalism as a passion rather than a profession. Talent, creativity, languages and team skills are also important.

Applicants come from all over the world, speak several languages and have diverse qualifications. Deutsche Welle's rigorous annual application process has several rounds. In the final round, a committee selects twelve aspiring journalists who are especially well-suited for the program. The committee members include the DW Director General, DW's Program Director, DW's Editor-in-Chief, and prominent DW journalists.   

We're not looking for perfect, well-established journalists but for young, open-minded candidates with initial journalistic experience or special expertise who want to help shape the future of Deutsche Welle. 

Information for applicants

We promote diversity and equal opportunities. We welcome your application, regardless of your nationality, your cultural, ethnic or social background, any disability you might have, your sexual orientation, your gender or your age. We aim for gender parity in all departments and across all levels of the organization.

01.2012 DW Akademie Volontariat Bewerbung

Application process

It's not an easy choice! But in three rounds, we select the twelve up-and-coming journalists from hundreds of applicants.

  • DW Akademie | Bewerbungsablauf DW-Volontariat

    Application process

    First steps when applying

    Before you apply, make sure you fulfill the requirements. You can find a list in the FAQs under: "What are the requirements for the bilingual international traineeship?" Then make sure you have all the necessary documents at hand. You can find a list in the FAQs under "Which documents do I need for the online application?"

  • DW Akademie | Bewerbungsablauf DW-Volontariat

    Application process

    Getting started with the application

    To ensure your application process runs smoothly, go to "How can I apply to the traineeship?" and "What do I need to check before applying online?" in the FAQs. You can then start, but be aware that you can only apply online. We will activate the link on our website when we begin accepting applications. We will only consider applications submitted via the application portal.

  • DW Akademie | Bewerbungsablauf DW-Volontariat

    Application process

    After submitting your application

    After you've successfully filled out your online application, we will send you a confirmation email containing further information and application tasks. Please check your email inbox, and if necessary, your spam folder. We will also let you know via email whether you have made it to the next round. Learn more in the FAQs under "How does the application and selection process work?"

  • DW Akademie | Bewerbungsablauf DW-Volontariat

    Application process

    Almost there: Final steps

    In mid-May, successful candidates so far take part in our online assessment center and undergo several tasks and interviews. Find out more about how the process works under "How does the application and selection process work?" And then it's a matter of waiting until you find out whether you've been accepted or not. But don't worry – if you didn't make it this time, you can try again next year!

    Author: Jennifer Pahlke