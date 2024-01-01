Deutsche Welle’s traineeship takes you around the world – not in 80 days but in 18 months. Internships with our editorial departments give you insights into business and science issues as well as culture, news and sports. Whether its Chinese, Farsi, Spanish or another language you speak, you'll support DW's broadcast language departments according to your language proficiency. You'll work with the editorial teams right from the start, writing and producing reports, conducting interviews, managing social media channels and helping to produce TV and radio podcasts. Practice-oriented seminars are at the core of our training.