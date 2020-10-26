Which documents do I need for the online application?

Please do not send any print copies, mails or apply via social media.



Before you start with your online application, please make sure that you have all necessary documents available:



cover letter (max. 700 words, font: Arial, font size: 10, spacing: 1,5, date and signature)

your current CV ( please provide two CVs : one using Europass and one in a format of your choice. Please include your signature and the date as well.)

university diploma or training certificate(s)

for non-EU citizens: a copy of your passport as well as your residency permit (if available)

samples of your work (max. 3) - you can provide work samples of your choice in any format you like (video, audio, text, social media posts). Pay attention that the work samples should be in one of the DW program languages. You can provide your work samples in three different languages (if you want). A certified translation of the work samples is not necessary. The work samples can already be published, but they do not have to be. The only important thing is that you are the author.

If available:

language proficiency certificate according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

internship certificate

employment references

letter of recommendation (including a letterhead, stamp of the organization, signature and date)



Please note that the official documents (excluding letters of recommendation) which are in neither English nor German should be translated as such. This translation does not have to be certified. Please note, however, that an official certified copy must be available upon hiring!



Never send us your original documents, except for when we specifically ask you to do so.