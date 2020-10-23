What are the requirements for the bilingual international traineeship?

For this traineeship, we're looking for inquisitive, open-minded and critical-thinking young candidates who view journalism as a passion rather than a profession. Talent, creativity, languages and team skills are also important.



1. Language skills

For our bilingual (German-English) traineeship we have certain language requirements:



Native speakers of a DW program language (list of the languages below) with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2) and a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)

Native English speakers / Proficient English users (C1/C2) with a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)

Native German speakers / Proficient German users (C1/C2) with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2)

Good language skills in German are equivalent to a B1/B2 level, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

Excellent language skills in English are equivalent to a C1/C2 level, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages



We don't ask the applicants to prove their language proficiency during the online application via certificates, but we ask you to honestly evaluate your personal language skills. Of course, we would be happy to receive your language certificates, but it is not mandatory. During the assessment center the exercises will be conducted in German as well as English. Journalists from language departments will test if you are proficient in other languages. The final interview will also be conducted in German and English.



The DW program languages:



Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Dari, English, French, German, Greek, Hausa, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Kiswahili, Macedonian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Tamil, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu



2. Qualifications

To apply, you will need to have completed a university/college degree, an apprenticeship or to have graduated from a journalism school prior to the start of the traineeship. All applicants are required to include certificates of their qualifications (in digital form). If you are applying while still completing your training, you can upload your certification once you have it. This must be done before beginning of your DW traineeship. You should have a graduation certificate from April 2021 or earlier.



3. Journalism experience

Our trainees work with DW editorial departments right from the start, so it is certainly an advantage if you have experience working in journalism. But we are also looking for applicants from other fields who are interested in journalism. As long as you have a keen interest in journalism, like to work in a team and would like to explore a new field of work, we want to hear from you. Please also include samples of your work which have been published or broadcasted. You can upload all documents onto our online application program.

Please do not send any print copies, mails or apply via social media.