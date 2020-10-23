How can I apply for the traineeship?

We’re pleased you’ve decided to apply for the bilingual international internship at Deutsche Welle. There are a few things you need to remember to ensure your application runs smoothly.

Above all: Your application can only be submitted via our online application portal.

We do not accept applications sent by mail, email or social media.

Please only complete your application in Google Chrome.

Please note that you can’t change your e-mail address later. All further communication will be sent to the email address you provided in the system when you registered.

After registering in our application portal you will receive a confirmation e-mail with further info for the next steps of our application process. Please read this e-mail carefully.

Please check your spam folder regularly because some providers classify mails from our e-recruiting system as spam.

For more information: You can find a detailed explanation of the application process with additional tips and advice in our FAQs "What do I need to I need to check before online?".