What do I need to check before applying online?

The application process for the bilingual international internship runs via Deutsche Welle’s online application portal. We do not accept applications sent by mail, e-mail or social media.

Please make sure that you write your email address correctly, or else you will not receive a confirmation that you submitted your application. This verification is critical to the application verification process. Please check your spam folder regularly because some providers classify mails from our e-recruiting system as spam. Additionally, you will only receive an email confirmation if you really submit your application (even if it is incomplete).

Please note that attached to the confirmation, you will find a PDF document that contains application questions and tasks. The elaboration of this document is mandatory for a complete application! The PDF questionnaire should be uploaded to your profile before the end of the deadline. Please remember that the questions and tasks can be time-consuming so please plan ahead!

It’s important that you answer all questions truthfully. Please read the questions carefully and take as much as you can with your answers. It’s best to use Google Chrome in completing the application.

If you set aside the application before completing it, you will not receive a confirmation and must begin the application again. If you see mistakes in the completed application, you can retrieve the document and start over.