#speakup barometer | Colombia

Colombia's post-conflict digital revolution, where participation still lags behind

From broadband expansion to innovative digital media, digital participation is rapidly improving in Colombia. The country now has an opportunity to move beyond the restrictions created by its violent civil war. 

Digital Participation Matters

The #speakup barometer is a DW Akademie project that examines the connection between digital participation, freedom of expression and access to information in five thematic areas: Access, Digital Rights, Media and Journalism, Innovation and Society. 

People using digital media
Visualizing Colombia's overall results

See the detailed results for all of our five clusters visualized in one chart: Access, Digital Rights, Media and Journalism, Society, and Innovation. Please click to enlarge the image.
DW Akademie in Colombia
Helping victims of Colombia’s conflict tell their stories

Despite the challenges, Colombia is speeding along the path toward digitalization. DW Akademie works to widen access to quality media — no mean feat in a country tormented by conflict.
Supporting a diverse media landscape in Colombia

DW Akademie in Colombia supports citizens as well as media practitioners to ensure a media landscape based on unbiased, factual information and innovative thinking.

Ginna Morelo on the state of Colombia's digital journalism

Ginna Morelo discusses the state of Colombia's digital journalism and the need to find sustainable financing structures.

Colombia: Advanced Level of Digital Participation

Colombia has made considerable progress towards becoming a digital society. The government is actively promoting start-ups and the expansion of broadband. As the peace agreement continues to be implemented, there is an opportunity for online participation to increase. However, it is not clear how quickly the digital divide – especially between larger cities and rural areas – can be completely overcome. This gap is visible not only in terms of access to the Internet, but also in terms of the presence of innovative digital media. Digital participation is limited by the deep-rooted violence apparent in the country, which is reflected in online behavior and a relatively powerful state surveillance apparatus.

Amalia Toledo on digital participation in Colombia

Amalia Toledo discusses the digital divide in Colombia and the Internet as a tool for political participation.
Expert interview

Fighting for a fairer Internet

Ariel Barbosa, Recherchereise Kolumbien #speakup barometer

Internet access in Colombia has improved dramatically in recent years. Access in the countryside, however, remains a challenge. Ariel Barbosa and his NGO want to change this – but not at any cost.
Colombia's digital experts
  • Barometer Kolumbien Pedro Vaca (privat)

    Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts

    Pedro Vaca, executive director of the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP), an NGO in Bogotá

    Pedro Vaca is a lawyer specializing in constitutional law, with degrees from the National University of Colombia. In 2013, he became the executive director of the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP) in Bogotá. Vaca has defended journalists as a legal adviser in criminal and constitutional matters, as well as appearing before the Inter-American System of Human Rights. Twitter: @PVacaV

  Ginna Morelo, data journalism editor at "El Tiempo" & co-founder of Consejo de Redacción, Bogotá

    Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts

    Ginna Morelo, data journalism editor at “El Tiempo” & co-founder of Consejo de Redacción, Bogotá

    Ginna Morelo has worked as a journalist for more than 20 years. She is editor of the data journalism unit of "El Tiempo". She is co-founder of Consejo de Redacción , an organization that promotes investigative journalism in Colombia. In addition, she is a professor at the Pontifica Universidad Javeriana and the Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá. Twitter: @ginnamorelo

  Ariel Barbosa, project director at Colnodo, Bogotá

    Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts

    Ariel Barbosa, project director at Colnodo, Bogotá

    Ariel Barbosa is project director at Colnodo, an NGO in Bogotá that he co-founded in 1994. An industrial designer by training with a master's degree in technology project management, he has been working on the social impact of technology for nearly 25 years. His project work has focused on increasing Wi-Fi access in rural areas and providing training in digital security. Twitter: @arielbarbosa

  María Paula Martínez, professor at the Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá

    Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts

    María Paula Martínez, professor at the Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá

    Martínez is a political scientist with a MA in journalism from the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá, where she now works as an assistant professor at the Center for Studies in Journalism (Ceper). Her research focuses on media analysis, data journalism and the impact of technology on democracy. In 2018, she joined the Columbian Ministry of Culture as its communications director. Twitter: @eme_pe

  Amalia Toledo, project coordinator at the Karisma Foundation, Bogotá

    Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts

    Amalia Toledo, project coordinator at the Karisma Foundation, Bogotá

    Amalia Toledo is a historian and lawyer originally from Puerto Rico. For the past six years, she has worked as a project coordinator and researcher at the Karisma Foundation . Based in Bogotá, the NGO was founded in 2003 with the aim to promote human rights in the digital world. The organization has a focus beyond Colombia, with a network that spans Latin America. Twitter: @amalia_toledo

  Carlos Gonzalez, executive director of Makaia, an NGO in Medellín

    Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts

    Carlos Gonzalez, executive director of Makaia, an NGO in Medellín

    Carlos Gonzalez has been the director of Makaia since 2017. The non-profit organization promotes social development capacities through cooperation, technology and innovation. With a background in international business, Gonzalez was previously championing entrepreneurial development at the Chamber of Commerce in Medellín, and has taught at various universities. Twitter: @CarlosCarlosagp

  Camila Perez, deputy director of Fedesarrollo, Bogotá

    Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts

    Camila Perez, deputy director of Fedesarrollo, Bogotá

    Camila Perez was until recently deputy director of Fedesarrollo, a Bogotá–based think tank, founded in 1970. She focusses on social development and the impact of public policies, which includes research related to the Internet. The trained economist has returned to work at the IMF in Washington, DC, where she was previously employed for six years before joining Fedesarrollo. Twitter: @latmarkets

    Author: Sebastian Erb


Get inspired

Innovative digital media outlets, digital rights projects, and tech hubs from across Colombia

Mural in Bogotá

Colombia's digital landscape is rapidly changing. Alongside innovative tech hubs and co-working spaces, digital rights organizations and digital news outlets are flourishing – due in part to Colombia's recent past.

Sources and data on digital participation

Contact us

