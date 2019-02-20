speakup barometer | Colombia

Colombia has made considerable progress towards becoming a digital society. The government is actively promoting start-ups and the expansion of broadband. As the peace agreement continues to be implemented, there is an opportunity for online participation to increase. However, it is not clear how quickly the digital divide – especially between larger cities and rural areas – can be completely overcome. This gap is visible not only in terms of access to the Internet, but also in terms of the presence of innovative digital media. Digital participation is limited by the deep-rooted violence apparent in the country, which is reflected in online behavior and a relatively powerful state surveillance apparatus.