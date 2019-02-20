speakup barometer | Colombia

Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts
Camila Perez, deputy director of Fedesarrollo, Bogotá
Camila Perez was until recently deputy director of Fedesarrollo, a Bogotá–based think tank, founded in 1970. She focusses on social development and the impact of public policies, which includes research related to the Internet. The trained economist has returned to work at the IMF in Washington, DC, where she was previously employed for six years before joining Fedesarrollo. Twitter: @latmarkets
Author: Sebastian Erb