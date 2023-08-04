MediaLab Fest in Bolivia: Festival for journalistic innovation products
At the festival marking the end of the MediaLab diploma course, participants presented protypes to meet audiences' interests and information needs and to ensure their outlets' financial viability.
A festival for journalistic innovation
How do you attract an audience and also survive financially? Eleven teams of journalists responded with innovative, viable prototypes they had developed during MediaLab, a six-month training program. They presented their results at the MediaLab Fest in Cochabamba, Bolivia.
Celebrating the future of Bolivian journalism
Fifty participants from Bolivia and one from Peru took part in the MediaLab Fest held in Cochabamba at the end of 2022. It marked the closing of the "MediaLab: Innovation Lab for Digital Media 3.0" diploma course, developed and conducted by Fundación para el Periodismo (FPP) together with DW Akademie, and in cooperation with the Universidad Privada de Bolivia.
Creativity in the service of the audience
Their prototypes focused on groups poorly served by traditional media, such as youth, and on topics rarely covered by the media such as mental health and sexual and reproductive rights. "They’re examples of how to creatively respond to the needs of audiences," said Benedikt Borchers, DW Akademie's program director for Bolivia.
From podcasts to memes, with a focus on viability
Prototypes ranged from an online podcast series offering tools for dealing with depression, to a digital newspaper aimed at Generation Z, to "Infomeme," a meme that generates quality content using humor. Participating journalists also had to develop a business plan to ensure their project’s financial viability.
Winning project: Hyperlocal journalism
The prize went to the Webcindario project – a media and communication channel, to be available on the web and on WhatsApp, where residents of Tarija's San Gerónimo neighborhood can express their security-related needs and problems and also suggest solutions. The award includes training and financial support.
A space to dream
Renán Estenssoro, executive director of FPP (left), congratulated the participants on their projects. "The creative process, rigorous testing of your products and your efforts in producing prototypes reflect the skills you’ve developed during this six-month MediaLab diploma course."
Next step: Turning protypes into products
At the MediaLab Fest, communication professionals presented their innovative projects aimed at improving the quality of Bolivian journalism, promoting the viability of national media and contributing to a more informed society. "And now," said FFP executive director Renán Estenssoro addressing the participants," I invite you all to turn your projects into reality!"
