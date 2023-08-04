MediaLab Fest in Bolivia: Festival for journalistic innovation products

Celebrating the future of Bolivian journalism

Fifty participants from Bolivia and one from Peru took part in the MediaLab Fest held in Cochabamba at the end of 2022. It marked the closing of the "MediaLab: Innovation Lab for Digital Media 3.0" diploma course, developed and conducted by Fundación para el Periodismo (FPP) together with DW Akademie, and in cooperation with the Universidad Privada de Bolivia.