  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
DWA Klimawandel Dossier Header
Philippinen | AA project Let's talk climate!

Southeast Asian journalists train in environmental reporting

A DW Akademie project in Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste is helping journalists understand and explain a region where climate change is causing disasters.  Go to article

Klimawandel Afrika Podcast - David Achegbulu

In Africa, climate change podcasts offer new perspectives

DW Akademie promoted trainings and media productions around the socio-environmental conflicts affecting countries in the Amazon basin.
Brasilien Amazonas Gebiet | DW Akademie | COP Projekt

From the Amazon to Dubai: Community and indigenous media head to the COP climate summit

DW Akademie promoted trainings and media productions around the socio-environmental conflicts affecting countries in the Amazon basin.

Climate action needs media freedom

Environmental journalism has a pivotal role in effectively implementing human rights. What is required, above all, is independent information, reliable facts, and constructive dialogue. Bearing the accelerating climate crises in mind, environmental journalists’ work has never been more crucial. But they live dangerously. What can be done to support them?

DW Akademie's answer to this question ranges from supporting their education, fostering collaborative cross-border research to providing tools for media's crisis management.

COP27 Outcomes

Combating environmental destruction with free media

Environmental journalists live dangerously. Yet bearing the accelerating climate crises in mind, their work has never been more crucial. What can be done to support them?
Multimedia content

How to survive and thrive in environmental journalism

For the eighth episode of "Survive and Thrive", our guest is Isabela Ponce, co-founder of GK.city from Ecuador.

Sikika: Under the same sun

In northwestern Kenya, refugees and the host community are being hit by one of the worst droughts in decades.

More videos

Sikika: Under the same sun

Sikika: Under the same sun

EcoFrontlines

EcoFrontlines

Global Media Forum 2020 | Tierra de Resistentes

GMF digital session: Tierra de Resistentes – defending the planet

In Latin America, being an environmental activist is more dangerous than ever. A network of journalists across the continent has been documenting the scourge of violence, trying to bring global attention to the issue. 
  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Off to sea! Environmental reporting on the Aral Sea

    Fifteen Kazakh and Uzbek journalists and bloggers recently visited the Aral Sea which lies between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The goal was to research the environmental issues facing the area. The trips were organized by the International Center for Journalism MediaNet (based in Kazakhstan) in cooperation with DW Akademie and funded by the German Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt).

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    A disappearing lake

    The project aims at increasing awareness and visibility of ecological issues and supporting environmental reporting in the region. Participants will prepare multimedia stories that will be distributed via traditional and social media. The reports will show how local people live and struggle as water levels fall. The lake is the main source of local income.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Spreading the news

    The journalists visited local towns and villages, a national park, fish farms, local small and middle businesses and the delta of the river Syr Darya. "We need to inform about the Aral not to attract foreign investment but so the population of Pre-Aral and the whole region learn lessons from this ecologic catastrophe," said Ogulbibi Amanniyazova, a Kazakh participant.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Putting into practice

    Uzbek journalists also visited the plateau Ustyurt, a dry lake called Barsa-Kelmes, a "cemetery" of ships and spoke to locals about their daily challenges. Both Kazakh and Uzbek participants received training in environmental and multimedia reporting earlier in the year.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    One of the last fishermen

    The Aral Sea was once the fourth largest lake in the world. It has largely dried out due to the diversion of water from its supplying rivers for agricultural irrigation. The waters still left in the sea are practically "dead." The shrinkage of the lake caused immense social, economic as well as ecological consequences for the whole region. Kuntugan Turganbaev still fishes the lake.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Fish tales

    Not that long ago, the Aral Sea used to be fish heaven for its inhabitants. How do the fishermen of Aral exist today around the nearly vanished sea? What has happened to the biodiversity of the region? Participants of the media tours will show the story through the eyes of former and current fishermen like these workers at the Kamistibas fish farm.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    "I'm finally here!"

    "I have been writing on environmental issues for the last 30 years. But I did not dare to cover the Aral story without visiting it. Finally it happened," said Natalia Shulepina from Uzbekistan.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Making the disappearing visible

    The multimedia stories will feature the cultural and sightseeing spots around the region that have been revealed through the shrinkage of the sea.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Learning to survive

    Many local inhabitants have left their villages and homes for good because of the diminishing sea. Others stayed and have learned to survive in these dry, sandy and salty lands.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Farmers adapting

    The shrinkage of the sea has caused radical changes in South and North Pre-Aral regions. Drought, water shortage and land degradation have negatively impacted local agriculture and animal farming. Nevertheless, the local population tries to adapt to these drastic changes by introducing new skills and practices.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    Dangers in the sand

    The participants will also report about the consequences of chemical pollution in the sea. Sandstorms now spread sand tainted with chemical contaminants. This has triggered a health crisis. To mitigate the risks, state and international organizations have started a project to plant saksaul, one of the rare plants that can grow in sand.

  • DW-Akademie Kazakhstan und Uzbekistan

    Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea

    For the new generations

    "New generations have been raised without even knowing about the history of the Aral Sea. It is important to cover these ecologic issues so that people learn how to take care of nature," said Nursulu Murzakhmetova, a journalist from Kazakhstan.

    Author: Igor Brattsev, Amalia Oganjanyan


From our projects
DW Akademie | Projekt Floresta Digital in Brasilien

Floresta Digital: Digital community network to boost Brazilian Amazon communities

With free technologies, DW Akademie and Saúde e Alegria aim to promote a digital community network that fosters regional communication and strengthens local and environmental production chains in the Brazilian Amazon.

Nigeria | DW-Lab zum Bauern-Herder-Konflikt

Pathway to Peace: Striving toward solutions for herders and farmers in Northern Nigeria

Conflicts between herders and farmers are increasing as climate change leads to a greater scarcity of vital resources in N. Nigeria. A DW Akademie project used local radio and podcasts to explore solutions.
Fluss im Amazonas Gebiet

Environmental journalism in the Amazon: a journey to the root of socio-environmental conflict

Between 2020 and 2022, DW Akademie, together with its local partners, promoted trainings and media productions around the socio-environmental conflicts affecting countries in the Amazon basin.

Armenien | Factor TV

Young Armenian journalists learn how to critically report on national environmental issues

Facing governmental reluctance, young women journalists in Armenia successfully reported on environmental issues.

Karem Monzer

In Lebanon’s first ever climate journalism courses, young reporters learn how to convey the urgency of a warming planet

While today’s new generation of journalists in Lebanon have been schooled in media basics, new courses on covering climate change offer tools for breaking down the science and reporting on local environmental threats.
Hafen von Leticia, Kolumbien

Journalism to save the rainforest

Environmental conflicts are coming to a head in the countries of the Amazon basin. Illegal mining and deforestation are rapidly destroying local livelihoods with repercussions for the global climate.
Janet Ogundepo

Nigeria: "Climate change affects women, children and the elderly more"

As Nigeria's economy and population grow, questions about its infrastructure have come to the fore. Journalist Janet Ogundepo says these should go hand-in-hand with environmental concerns.
Publications