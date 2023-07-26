Research on the Coverage of Environmental Issues in Armenian Media (in Armenian)

During this era of tectonic climate change, it is crucial for the media to fulfill its mission of delivering dependable and high-quality information regarding environmental issues to the public. This objective can be achieved by prioritizing environmental education and training for journalists, as well as translating and publishing professional materials from international sources in Armenian media. In addition, journalistic circles should also focus on addressing the prevalent issues within Armenian media, such as journalistic ethics, impartiality, and responsibility.

Abstract

Author: Arthur Grigoryan, Environmental Law Specialist

The purpose of the study is to evaluate the extent to which environmental issues are covered by the Armenian media. The study analyzed the content of news feeds of both widely-read media outlets and regional media, taking into account the presence of an environmental protection or environment sub-section on their websites, the depth and professionalism of their environmental coverage, and other relevant factors.

The research utilized primary and secondary sources of information, such as press releases, reports, and studies conducted by local and international organizations. The information was also verified through interviews with experienced environmental journalists. The study aimed to identify which environmental issues are covered the most and to what extent climate change is addressed.

The study identified a list of media outlets that frequently cover environmental issues, and assessed the nature of their coverage, including whether their content was purely news-based or included professional analysis. It also examined how much of the coverage was solely dedicated to environmental issues, as many environmental stories also touch on other topics such as corruption, protests, or NGO statements.

Unfortunately, the study's findings suggest that the quality of environmental coverage by Armenian media is concerning. The number of stories covering the impact of climate change on Armenia is quite low, and the news mainly focuses on social or political contexts that arise from environmental problems. The study identified a few media outlets whose coverage is environmental in nature, but the quality of environmental coverage by regional media outlets is particularly problematic.

As a result of the study, recommendations were made to improve the quality of environmental news coverage in Armenian media.

The “European Media Facility in Armenia – Building Sustainable and Professional Media” project is being implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with BBC Media Action, Democracy Development Foundation, Hetq/ Investigative Journalists NGO and Factor TV. The project is funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

