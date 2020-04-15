 Public appearances | Training | DW | 18.11.2021
Training

Public appearances

When speaking at conferences, giving talks or taking part in panel discussions, it's essential to feel at ease. This workshop has you practicing in front of the camera and gets you ready for public appearances.

Medientraining der DW Akademie

Captivating a packed audience and delivering content in a way that everyone understands – - and doing this without stage fright – is a challenge for most people. A successful public appearance is not just a question talent but also depends on your personality and good presentation skills.

Our workshops show you how to successfully convey your core messages, whether you're addressing an audience or members of the media. The content is specifically tailored to reflect the participants' own professional environment. By analyzing video recordings of your practice presentations in different situations, we can determine where your strengths and challenges lie.

This workshop enables you to    

  • apply communication rules
  • formulate key messages
  • assert yourself in group discussions
  • take matters into your own hands
  • use targeted facial expressions, gestures and body language
  • answer spontaneously
  • present yourself calmly and effectively at meetings, panel discussions or press conferences
  • work with the media
  • understand communication basics in a digital environment

 

Online registration

 

Location: DW Akademie, Bonn

Number of participants: Maximum 6

 

Price: 590 euros per person

 

This workshop can also be offered in an e-learning format.

 

Educational leave: DW Akademie is recognized as an institution for employees' further education according to §11 of the AWbG.

Please ask us about special rates for members of the German Federation of Journalists (DJV), the Ver.di trade union, and the Federal Association of German Press Officers (Bundesverband der Kommunikatoren e.V. (BdKom)). We accept education vouchers (Bildungschecks).

 

We would also be pleased to make you an offer for an exclusive workshop tailored to meet the specific needs of your team. The workshop can be held at our Bonn or Berlin location or in-house, and as a group training or individual coaching.

 

Further information and registration

+49 228 429 3505

dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Online-Registration

Daniela Wiesler Leiterin Medientraining DW Akademie

Daniela Wiesler

Head of Communication Consultancy and Training

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

DW Akademie is Germany's leading provider of international media training. Our clients include UN organizations, foundations, universities, government ministries, institutes and companies here in Germany and abroad.