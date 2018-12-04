speakup barometer | Uganda

Uganda is full of extremes: the digital divide between the countryside and the cities, the disconnect between constitutional guarantees regarding freedom of expression and the reality of its implementation in the face of controversial media laws and a powerful regulator.

The traditional media scene in the capital is diverse (radio, TV, print and online) and quite critical; many people have access. In the countryside, radio still dominates with much less access to social media. While there are many developments that influence digital participation negatively, there are also many trends that clearly point in a positive direction.