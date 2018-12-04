  1. Inhalt
#speakup barometer | Uganda

Digital Participation Matters

The #speakup barometer is a DW Akademie project that examines the connection between digital participation, freedom of expression and access to information in five thematic areas: Access, Digital Rights, Media and Journalism, Innovation and Society. 

DWA DW Akademie speakup barometer
People using digital media
DWA DW Akademie speakup barometer Spinnengrafik Uganda

Visualizing the overall results for Uganda

See the detailed results for all of our five clusters visualized in one chart: Access, Digital Rights, Media and Journalism, Society, and Innovation. Please click to enlarge the image.
Expert interview

Surveillance makes people think twice before going online

Uganda Geoffrey Wokulira Ssebaggala, witnessradio.org

The #speakup barometer team talked to Jeff Wokulira Ssebaggala, director of witnessradio.org.

Uganda: Moderate Level of Digital Participation

Uganda is full of extremes: the digital divide between the countryside and the cities, the disconnect between constitutional guarantees regarding freedom of expression and the reality of its implementation in the face of controversial media laws and a powerful regulator.

The traditional media scene in the capital is diverse (radio, TV, print and online) and quite critical; many people have access. In the countryside, radio still dominates with much less access to social media. While there are many developments that influence digital participation negatively, there are also many trends that clearly point in a positive direction.

 

Uganda's digital experts
  • Juliet Nanfuka (privat)

    Ugandan digital participation experts

    Juliet N. Nanfuka

    Juliet N. Nanfuka is the communications officer at the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA), where she is also involved in research projects and policy analysis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rhodes University in South Africa. Her background includes work in the fields of communications strategy and market research across Africa.

  • Gerald Businge Ateenyi (Privat)

    Ugandan digital participation experts

    Gerald Businge

    Gerald Businge is a multimedia journalist in Uganda. He is a lecturer at Makerere University’s Department of Journalism and Communication and the managing director of Ultimate Multimedia Consult. Businge studied journalism at Makerere University and at the University of California, Berkeley. He has worked for more than 16 years in newspapers, radio and communication training. @gbusinge

  • Neema Iyer (DW/S. Leidel)

    Ugandan digital participation experts

    Neema Iyer

    Neema Iyer is the founder and director of the civic technology organization Pollicy which uses data, design and technology to improve public service delivery. She has a Masters in Public Health from Emory University and has worked on projects across Africa as part of TTC Mobile and Viamo. She leads projects on data skills, digital security and policy innovations. @pollicyorg @neemaiyer

  • Uganda Geoffrey Wokulira Ssebaggala, witnessradio.org (DW/S. Leidel)

    Ugandan digital participation experts

    Wokulira Geoffrey Ssebaggala

    Wokulira Geoffrey Ssebaggala worked as a radio journalist but had to flee Uganda in 2008 under government pressure. From 2009 - 2013 he worked with the Human Rights Network for Journalists and was awarded the European Union Human Rights Defender of the Year. In 2013, he co-founded the internet freedom NGO Unwanted Witness and has been leading the human rights NGO Witnessradio.org since 2017.

  • Sarah Kiden (privat)

    Ugandan digital participation experts

    Sarah Kiden

    Sarah Kiden is a technologist and researcher, passionate about open source, internet policy and ICT for Development. She is a Ford-Mozilla Open Web Fellow, hosted by Research ICT Africa in Cape Town.She is working on an Internet measurements project, focusing on broadband performance, Internet peering and user behavior. Sarah holds an MSc in Information Systems and BSc in Information Technology.

  • Uganda Abaas Mpindi, CEO Media Challenge Initiative (DW/S. Leidel)

    Ugandan digital participation experts

    Abbas Mpindi

    Mpindi Abaas is the CEO and founder of the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), a youth-driven non-profit building the next generation of journalists. Mpindi is a Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur and a Young Emerging Leaders Program Fellow. He holds a master’s degree in international relations from Makerere University and a master’s in international development from the Virtual University of Uganda.

  • Richard Zulu (privat)

    Ugandan digital participation experts

    Richard Zulu

    Richard Zulu is a founding partner and managing director at Outbox supporting African entrepreneurs through business incubation, trainings and a shared office space. Zulu has been instrumental in growing a startup ecosystem in Uganda. He has previously worked with Makerere University, managing the campus network infrastructure. He studied information technology at Makerere University in Kampala.


DW Akademie in Uganda
Uganda Community Radio Reporter

Supporting a diverse media landscape in Uganda

DW Akademie in Uganda supports citizens as well as media practitioners to ensure a media landscape based on unbiased, factual information.
Uganda Kampala - Miriam Ohlsen

Internet opening up a new future for Ugandan youth.

Developments such as falling costs and citizen reporter programs are helping more people to benefit from digital life.
Get inspired
Elfenbeinküste Symbolbild Handynutzung

Sources and data on digital participation in Uganda

The #speakup barometer research made use of a number of secondary sources on Internet infrastructure, media and journalism, digital rights and innovation that are compiled in this overview.
Uganda Design Hub in Kampala

Get inspired: media and ICT projects from Uganda

Uganda has a vibrant technology and startup scene concentrated in the capital Kampala, which has been called “Uganda’s Silicon Valley." The city is full of ICT-oriented startups, shared work spaces and incubators.