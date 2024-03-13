Profile: Robi Koki Ochieng

Robi Koki Ochieng is a transformative educator committed to shaping media narratives and fostering positive change in the media space through media viability and engagement in media practice research.
Robi has undertaken nine significant studies on various SRHRs issues, exploring the portrayal of women journalists, politicians, and HRDs. She has delved into the lives of young women in politics, as well as Human Rights Defenders for the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK), African Women in Media (AWiM) and ARTICLE19EA, shedding light on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHRs); online violence and its psychological effects on women journalists, politicians, athletes, academics, scientists and Human Rights Defenders.
Robi has also researched and written on climate change and in Kenya for Hivos and Kenya Office. She has been a grantee and has managed grants commissioned by the Amplify Change Strengthening Grant and the DAI Global, LLC for USAID's Countering Violent Extremism Strategic Communication Pilot.
Robi is an academic leader at USIU-Africa who has carried out research and curriculum consulting for AMWIK, HIVOS, AWIM and ARTICLE 19EA, championing women around the globe.
The DWA Media Viability Project assists the media industry in Africa, Asia, and South America through consulting. It equips media houses to create content that resonates with audiences; embraces new digital technologies and to thrive in the ever-changing media landscape.
I want to contribute to strengthening the media, by leveraging my extensive communication and media expertise. I am also intentional about empowering media organizations as they navigate challenges such as financial sustainability, audience engagement, and digital transformation.
... the transformative power of inclusive media ecosystems in driving democratic values. Through my work in media viability, I aim to uplift and empower marginalized voices.
Robi’s has a multifaceted career as an academic, seasoned researcher and consultant, a grants manager, and as a prominent media figure who shapes public discourse on gender, governance, climate and the media. She is passionate about media’s transformative power and champions media viability, positive change and elevating media standards.