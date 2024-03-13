Profile: Robi Koki Ochieng

Strengths as a media viability expert:

Basic Human Resources

Basic Accounting

Audience Research and Prototyping,

Digital Trends

Digital Marketing

Strategic Communications



Main services offered:

Consultancy, mentoring and coaching

Curriculum development

Coordination and training facilitation

Media monitoring research and communication baseline surveys

Media advocacy and policy suggestions



Working languages:

English

Kiswahili

Kamba

Kuria



References (a selection):

Robi has undertaken nine significant studies on various SRHRs issues, exploring the portrayal of women journalists, politicians, and HRDs. She has delved into the lives of young women in politics, as well as Human Rights Defenders for the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK), African Women in Media (AWiM) and ARTICLE19EA, shedding light on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHRs); online violence and its psychological effects on women journalists, politicians, athletes, academics, scientists and Human Rights Defenders.

Robi has also researched and written on climate change and in Kenya for Hivos and Kenya Office. She has been a grantee and has managed grants commissioned by the Amplify Change Strengthening Grant and the DAI Global, LLC for USAID's Countering Violent Extremism Strategic Communication Pilot.

You can find me at:

Robi Ochieng at work.

My post CV: Who I am - in 180 characters:

Robi is an academic leader at USIU-Africa who has carried out research and curriculum consulting for AMWIK, HIVOS, AWIM and ARTICLE 19EA, championing women around the globe.

This is my core message about media viability:

The DWA Media Viability Project assists the media industry in Africa, Asia, and South America through consulting. It equips media houses to create content that resonates with audiences; embraces new digital technologies and to thrive in the ever-changing media landscape.

I want to contribute strengthening media viability by...

I want to contribute to strengthening the media, by leveraging my extensive communication and media expertise. I am also intentional about empowering media organizations as they navigate challenges such as financial sustainability, audience engagement, and digital transformation.

I am inspired by...

... the transformative power of inclusive media ecosystems in driving democratic values. Through my work in media viability, I aim to uplift and empower marginalized voices.

Other things you should know about me, my expertise and experience:

Robi’s has a multifaceted career as an academic, seasoned researcher and consultant, a grants manager, and as a prominent media figure who shapes public discourse on gender, governance, climate and the media. She is passionate about media’s transformative power and champions media viability, positive change and elevating media standards.