Profile: Mohammed Almoumin

Mohammed Almoumin is a trainer and consultant with 15 years of experience in digital media management and social media platforms. He cofounded his own company that specializes in content creation, training, consulting.
Mohammed Almoumin facilitating a workshop for young leaders about communication skills in Iraqi Leadership Fellowship at AUIS American University in Iraq Sulimaini
Digital media trainer, Media Entrepreneurship consultant, Business Journalist and Media Viability Ambassador in Deutsche Welle Akademie.
Journalists’ Skills are Valuable Business assets since I believe that the right investment in technical media skills could be the key to journalism’s editorial independence.
Helping media outlets, independent journalists and content creation companies to diversify their income and emphasizing that their editorial and technical skills are important assets. I also believe in diversifying income sources by using training, consulting, white label production, native advertisements and content monetization on social media platforms.
Mohammed Almoumin delivering a digital campaign development training for content creators in Najaf, Iraq
... the author Simon Sinek and how he is using human relations, psychology and communication skills in organizational development and building positive environments in corporations.
I have accumulated varied expertise since graduating from engineering school. I have experience in media, economic research, entrepreneurship, training and digital content creation and this gives me a wider perspective on the media market.