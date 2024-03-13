 Profile: Mohammed Almoumin | Media Viability Ambassadors | DW | 13.03.2024
Media Viability Ambassador from Iraq

Profile: Mohammed Almoumin

Mohammed Almoumin is a trainer and consultant with 15 years of experience in digital media management and social media platforms. He cofounded his own company that specializes in content creation, training, consulting.

Portrait picture of Mohammed Almoumin

Strengths as a media viability expert:

  • Practical experience in online revenue generation  
  • Technical skills in digital media strategies and audience engagement 
  • Creative and interactive learning  
  • Deep knowledge in digital media content and social media algorithms.  
     

Main services offered: 

  • Training
  • Digital media strategy consulting
  • Team development. 
     

Working languages: 

  • English 
  • Arabic  
     

References (a selection): 

  • Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (conducting training and consultancies for the Observatory and activists on E- presence and online self-promotion)
  • Iraq 24 TV (consultations and contracting for digital content creation and building digital community) 
  • Alrasan Telecom Company (training on engaging digital audience and online marketing)  
     

You can find me at: 

Mohammed Almoumin facilitating a workshop for young leaders about communication skills in Iraqi Leadership Fellowship at AUIS American University in Iraq Sulimaini.

Mohammed Almoumin facilitating a workshop for young leaders about communication skills in Iraqi Leadership Fellowship at AUIS American University in Iraq Sulimaini

 

My post CV: Who I am - in 180 characters:

Digital media trainer, Media Entrepreneurship consultant, Business Journalist and Media Viability Ambassador in Deutsche Welle Akademie.

 

This is my core message about media viability:

Journalists’ Skills are Valuable Business assets since I believe that the right investment in technical media skills could be the key to journalism’s editorial independence. 

 

I want to contribute strengthening media viability by...

Helping media outlets, independent journalists and content creation companies to diversify their income and emphasizing that their editorial and technical skills are important assets. I also believe in diversifying income sources by using training, consulting, white label production, native advertisements and content monetization on social media platforms.  

Mohammed Almoumin delivering a training in Najaf, Iraq.

Mohammed Almoumin delivering a digital campaign development training for content creators in Najaf, Iraq

 

I am inspired by...

... the author Simon Sinek and how he is using human relations, psychology and communication skills in organizational development and building positive environments in corporations.   

 

Other things you should know about me, my expertise and experience:

I have accumulated varied expertise since graduating from engineering school. I have experience in media, economic research, entrepreneurship, training and digital content creation and this gives me a wider perspective on the media market.  

