Mapping out cross-regional expert exchange

Extraordinary challenges need new ways of working together. This guide provides practical recommendations for bringing together experts in a specific media development topic from around the globe to join forces.
Media ecosystems all over the world find themselves in a systemic crisis. To find ways out, media development challenges must be tackled on different levels. There is an urgent need to join forces, exchange experiences and come up with common solutions. Cross-regional exchange allows experts to understand their focus topic more holistically. Eventually, such encounters can help an international group to reach advocacy goals on the policy level together.
Reading this guide, practitioners of media development organizations will understand, step by step, how to implement a cross-regional expert exchange program.
This guide provides a useful method to organize consultations and is intended for international, regional and local organizations in media development.
