 Mapping out curriculum development | Publications | DW Akademie | 24.07.2023

Publications

Mapping out curriculum development

A well-designed curriculum is core to any training program. This step-by-step guide gives trainers ideas and tips and assists them in developing a curriculum for their media and journalism education trainings.

An effective curriculum helps trainees develop new skills in addressing fundamental changes our media ecologies are going through, and this way promote innovations in their media outlets. 

DW Akademie’s “Mapping out curriculum development” guide sets out an agile process that takes trainers step-by-step in designing an innovative and interactive training program. It can be used to develop trainings for journalists and media managers, and to develop media and information literacy trainings for the general public.

Downloads

Mapping out curriculum development | DW Akademie 2023

