Welcome to our comprehensive collection of how-to guides, meticulously crafted from years of hands-on implementation, iterative refinement, and best practices. Designed to empower media development professionals, educators, experts, and civil society advocates, these guides offer blueprints across diverse topics. From pedagogical approaches in Media and Information Literacy (MIL), using MIL Heroes and Villains, to Curriculum Development and Regional Consultations - all of these guides provide the user with a process that they can tailor to their needs and is applicable across different regions, contexts and with varying resources and levels of expertise.

Mock-up Mapping out regional consultations DW Akademie guide

Mapping out regional consultations

This guide provides a useful method to organize consultations and is intended for international, regional and local organizations in media development.
Mockup der DW Akademie Publikation

Mapping out cross-regional expert exchange

Extraordinary challenges need new ways of working together. This guide provides practical recommendations for bringing together experts in a specific media development topic from around the globe to join forces.
Mockup DW Akademie Publikation 2023 | Mapping out curriculum development

Mapping out curriculum development

A well-designed curriculum is core to any training program. This step-by-step guide gives trainers ideas and tips and assists them in developing a curriculum for their media and journalism education trainings.
MIL Heroes and Villains Mockup

MIL Heroes and Villains guidebook

This guide provides Media and Information Literacy educators with effective strategies to use the power of storytelling to make concepts memorable and relevant.