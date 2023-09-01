 Mapping out regional consultations | Publications | DW Akademie | DW | 01.09.2023

Publications

Mapping out regional consultations

This guide provides a useful method to organize consultations and is intended for international, regional and local organizations in media development.

Mock-up Mapping out regional consultations DW Akademie guide

Carrying out regional consultations with multiple stakeholders can help establish a shared understanding of major challenges and build consensus about promising paths forward. This guide provides practical guidance on how to organize consultative processes on a regional scale in the field of media development with multiple stakeholders. It serves as a hands-on toolbox for organizations working to advance media freedom. 