European Media Facility in Armenia promoted a strong and free press

After two years of training young reporters in journalism fundamentals and practical skills at Armenian news outlets, DW Akademie, in partnership with BBC Media Action, Democracy Development Foundation (DDF), Hetq and Factor TV and with support from the European Union (EU) and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), closed its European Media Facility Project in late November.

Participating journalism interns received awards for having completed their training at Factor TV

At a closing ceremony in Yerevan, participating journalism interns received awards for having completed their training at Factor TV. They were the last trainees of this project which, since its inception, has offered six three-month internship cycles and more than 40 master classes, and also produced nearly 40 story pitches and 115 publications.

The European Media Facility’s goal was to strengthen Armenian media and promote fact-checked news. Participants learned to cover emergency situations, to recognize discrimination and corruption, and to report on security and environmental issues, among other significant topics.

Working and learning together has created friendships

"The internship was one of the first big and serious professional steps in this field for me,” said Elen Mikayelyan, an internship participant. "Perhaps I wouldn't be involved in journalism if I hadn’t interned at Factor TV."

DW Akademie Executive Director Carsten von Nahmen noted the project’s importance and relevance to DW Akademie’s mission.

"Generally, the importance of free independent media, quality standards of journalism and proper education for journalism is obvious," he said. "But I think it has rarely been as obvious as in these times when autocratic models of government and development are in fierce competition in many parts of the world with those who believe in freedom and democratic values. Democracy can be slow, and frustrating, it's hard sometimes to accept different points of view or to search for compromise. But democracy is impossible without truthful, trustworthy information and so I am proud that DW Akademie has been part of this great effort to strengthen Armenia’s free and credible media ecosystem in Armenia."

"This project marks a major investment in Armenian journalism, with long-term results," says Factor TV President Arevik Sahakyan (middle)

At the project's closing, Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation, EU Armenia, observed: “When we look back at the work done within this project, the results are impressive. European support for this media project has been more than just a financial investment. It has also been a shared commitment to the principles of democracy, transparency, and to the central role of media shaping society. So, when this project concludes, the responsibility falls on all of us to ensure that the Armenian media sector continues to grow and to adapt.”

Erik Tintrup, from the Embassy of Germany in Yerevan, added: “Germany is a country with a long tradition of journalism, freedom of media, and diverse opportunities for journalism training. Whenever we have talks with the German government or with the Armenian government on reforms, we always include media and press freedom. That’s why I believe in building free, professional, and sustainable media, and it is what this project was all about. Looking at the results, I can surely say it was successful.”

In Armenia, DW Akademie supports a vibrant media sector by further professionalizing local media and promoting broadcasting of viable information

The ‘European Media Facility in Armenia – Building Sustainable and Professional Media’ project was implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with BBC Media Action, Democracy Development Foundation, Hetq/Investigative Journalists NGO and Factor TV, and was funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

