Media development amid the coronavirus crisis 09.04.2020

Deutschland Berlin | Coronavirus | Frau mit Smartphone

Digital Rights

Digital authoritarianism on the rise?

Tracing apps, website blocking, and Internet shutdowns: During the Covid-19 crisis digital rights are under threat. Once in place, state measures to control Covid-19 risk being here to stay.

May 9 2019 Asuncion Paraguay Hand holds a smartphone displaying Facebook and Instagram logo ic

Covid-19 response

Fact-checking meets its greatest challenge to date: The COVID-19 infodemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of fact-checking from a primarily journalistic tool to a weapon in the fight against dangerous information-sharing practices and disinformation campaigns.

Accurate and trustworthy public information is of vital importance, especially during times of crisis

access to information

How can the right to know be protected?

Governments across the globe have implemented sweeping measures to cope with the coronavirus crisis, often with negative repercussions for the right to information. Much-needed initiatives are stepping in.
A Journalist in Beawar, India, covers the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Stay informed: Resources and initiatives

A thematic selection of links to help you track novel coronavirus-related trends in the media development field.
Amid collapsing stock markets, content remains king

covid-19 and media viability

Your team is not immune

During the current pandemic, media outlets provide citizens with essential information. But, like other businesses, they face economic challenges. MDIF’s Harlan Mandel shares recommendations.
By studying COVID-19 misinformation, we help to better understand how misinformation about the virus spreads

covid-19 response

New insights in the battle against misinformation

Philip Mai and Anatoliy Gruzd are at the forefront of global research on social media. On #mediadev, they discuss their research on misinformation and their new portal, COVID19MisInfo.org.
A shopkeeper reads the newspaper at his shop during lockdown in wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India

ADVOCACY NOW! 

3 tips for better media freedom advocacy

Independent media are crucial for an effective response towards the novel coronavirus pandemic, but they are also under threat. Here are three steps to advocate more effectively for free speech.
Screenshot of Facebook Population Density Map

Saving lives with social media

Social media is an increasingly vital tool for crisis response. But its power means it can escalate crises too.