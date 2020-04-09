Tracing apps, website blocking, and Internet shutdowns: During the Covid-19 crisis digital rights are under threat. Once in place, state measures to control Covid-19 risk being here to stay.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of fact-checking from a primarily journalistic tool to a weapon in the fight against dangerous information-sharing practices and disinformation campaigns.
Governments across the globe have implemented sweeping measures to cope with the coronavirus crisis, often with negative repercussions for the right to information. Much-needed initiatives are stepping in.
A thematic selection of links to help you track novel coronavirus-related trends in the media development field.
During the current pandemic, media outlets provide citizens with essential information. But, like other businesses, they face economic challenges. MDIF’s Harlan Mandel shares recommendations.
Philip Mai and Anatoliy Gruzd are at the forefront of global research on social media. On #mediadev, they discuss their research on misinformation and their new portal, COVID19MisInfo.org.
Independent media are crucial for an effective response towards the novel coronavirus pandemic, but they are also under threat. Here are three steps to advocate more effectively for free speech.
Social media is an increasingly vital tool for crisis response. But its power means it can escalate crises too.
