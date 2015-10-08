DW Akademie's Communication Consultancy team offers its comprehensive expertise in communication strategy to ensure that its clients’ perspectives are heard and discussed in the public sphere.

Consultancy and training services are based on proven methods and are geared towards the challenges of a digitalized media landscape. Communication Consultancy works with highly trained consultants and experts from the Global South and supports partner organizations and clients in establishing effective communication, combating disinformation and bringing facts to the fore.

To achieve this, DW Akademie's Communication Consultancy offers comprehensive communication consulting and customized training. The first step is a systematic analysis of the current landscape, which sheds light on communication performance in various areas and the communication environment. This procedure is called “C-Sprint.” Next, training and consulting needs are identified which can then be prioritized and implemented.

Digital challenges for press and public relations work

Once the communication strategy, core messages and target groups have been clearly defined, it is not uncommon for questions to arise: How can communication professionals can use artificial intelligence for their work and what ethical issues need to be considered? What is the best way to respond to misinformation without further reinforcing it on social media? Which information products are effective for the specific communication objective?

Other considerations may include a classic media appearance in front of a microphone and camera, an expert interview, a new TikTok channel, a newsletter, podcasts, or a visibility event? What will these products cost my organization in the short and long term? What aspects of digital security need to be considered and structurally built into the organization? The Communication Consultancy team has successfully worked on these issues worldwide.

Even with the digital transformation of information ecosystems, traditional press relations skills are also still relevant: What should a press release look like so that it is understood? What makes an informative homepage for an NGO or public agency? How do you organize a good press conference and how do you take the concerns of journalists seriously?

Communication Consultancy develops strategies for successful and fact-based press work together with the responsible personnel. Consultants run through specific crisis scenarios and help to adapt the structures in the press offices so that employees can react quickly and appropriately even in tricky situations. In addition, there are media training sessions in which clients and project partners are prepared for appearances in front of the camera and for press statements.

Strengthening the democratic discourse

As part of DW Akademie, Communication Consultancy pursues the goal of supporting democratic discourse. In order for journalists to reliably inform the public, they must engage

with competent actors, spokespersons, civil society organizations and government agencies who cooperate with them and provide them with the necessary information in a comprehensible form.

Contact us for more information on the Communications Consultancy's portfolio of services.