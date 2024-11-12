Communiation Consultancy: Our portfolio

DW Akademie's Communication Consultancy team goes beyond traditional media, working with civil society organizations, universities and other institutions in the Global South. We offer comprehensive expertise in communication strategy to ensure that its clients’ perspectives are heard and discussed in the public sphere.

The Communication Consultancy portfolio includes ten modules:

communication strategy

digital communication

innovative formats

public appearance

cooperation with the media

digital security

internal communication

strategies against disinformation

crisis communication

conflict-sensitive communication

All modules and training courses are interconnected and can each be subdivided into more specific topics.

Years of proven experience and methods

Consultancy and training services are based on proven methods and are geared towards the challenges of a digitalized media landscape. Communication Consultancy works with highly

trained consultants and experts from the Global South and supports partner organizations and clients in establishing effective communication, combating disinformation and bringing facts to the fore.

Would you like to find out more about Communication Consultancy's approach and the specific services we offer? Then write to us at dw-akademie.communication-consultancy@dw.com!