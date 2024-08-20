Press Freedom and freedom of expression 2024: Ghana's Gains and Gaps

Ahead of World Press Freedom Day, DW Akademie, in cooperation with the media project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), Fesmedia Africa, held a workshop on April 25, 2024. The idea was to assess press freedom and freedom of expression in Ghana using an extract of indicators from the African Media Barometer (AMB).

A panel of six experts— media practitioners, a lawyer, and civil society representatives—discussed and scored the state of press freedom and freedom of expression in Ghana using 18 predetermined indicators. Neutral experts moderated and recorded the discussion and scoring. After discussing each indicator, panel members voted anonymously on their own scores for that indicator.

This report identifies the proliferation of politically affiliated media outlets; the increased harassment and intimidation of journalists; and the financial constraints of media organizations as key issues. These challenges not only have an adverse effect on the media’s independence and professionalism, but also have far-reaching implications for the health of Ghana's democracy.

A panel consisting of Ghana's Deputy Minister of Information, Sylvester Tetteh, Professor of Communications, Audrey Gadzekpo, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, journalist and lawyer, Samson Lardi Anyenini, discussed the first results of the workshop at a panel hosted by the German Embassy and DW Akademie.Ghana's fluctuating press freedom ranking, and similar studies' findings, reflect a growing recognition of the media's role in democracy. However, they also underscore the persisting challenges, including political pressure and violence against journalists. It was essential to assess the situation using a tool and methodology drawn from African protocols in a workshop with a multidisciplinary expert panel.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, this assessment helps to identify areas requiring attention and reform, ensuring that journalists can work, and citizens are able to express themselves responsibly and without fear of retaliation. With this report, stakeholders can advocate for policies that support a free press, thereby fostering informed public discourse and civic engagement, which are vital for safeguarding democracy and promoting an informed Ghanaian society.

DW Akademie’s projects in Ghana reach both media professionals and their audiences. The interventions build the capacity of media professionals to produce quality journalism and for audiences to critically access media products and contribute informed opinions to the public discourse.