Traineeship 2023/2024: Introducing the new DW Trainees

The 12 fellows represent nine countries and speak eight different languages. They come from Pakistan, Venezuela, Hungary, Iran, Bulgaria, Kenya, Russia and Germany and all are eager to get to know – and to contribute to – Deutsche Welle.

“Geographic diversity is a central objective for both DW and DW Akademie in selecting the year’s fellows,” said Ramón García-Ziemsen, Head of Journalistic Training. It’s important, he continued, in daily journalism and research, to make a clear distinction between that and activitism.

The fellows will have plenty to keep themselves busy in the next year and a half: media conferences, seminars, data journalism workshops, fact checking, as well as podcast and production training. They’ll participate in an educational tour of Auschwitz.

“The fellowship isn’t a one-way street, said García-Ziemsen. “We also want to learn from the fellows themselves.”

The fellows will also be encouraged to get to know Germany through workshops on the country’s history and media landscape, and thereby they can think more about the possibility of working in German media.

But here are the fellows now, in their own words:

Anooshay Abid

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Scientist-turned-journalist who loves to make people laugh. Always been the rebel, doing things that people told me not to do. #stillinthemaking #bringingintheenergy #wannabepopstar/dancer #Socialbutterfly #foodaddict



You should definitely see/listen to/read:

See: The world. Travel to as many countries or cities you can afford to.

Listen: to your heart because... YOLO

Read: "Siddhartha" by Hermann Hesse and "40 Rules of Love" by Elif Shafak



I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

Whiskey with Muhammad Ali Jinnah



The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Maybe a zoom-out video of the Earth into the universe to remind us of how insignificant we are as a species yet how we have existed and will exist through time as stardust.



Instagram Story or Polaroid?

Instagram story of polaroid. Why choose one when you can have both? 😉

Ernesto Andrés Fuenmayor

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Went from studying history and sociology to working in journalism. Wish I could tell super-anxious 19-year-old me that it worked out. Music nerd and literature fan. Latin America is my main focus, find out more on Instagram and my podcast: @hechoslatinoamericanos.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

See: good horror movies. They are rare, but they are out there.

Listen to: as much as you can from Nils Frahm and Silvio Rodríguez, as well as

Bon Iver’s album "22, A Million".

Read: the short stories of Jorge Luis Borges and Julio Cortázar. I would also

check out Henry David Thoreau’s "Walden".

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

My mother, when she was 7-years-old. Just because it would be very moving. She can drink whatever kids were drinking in 70s Venezuela.

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Tenochtitlan, the massive capital of the Mexican (Aztec) Empire.

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

Instagram-Story, I don’t think I’ll be carrying a Polaroid camera around.



Ferenc Gaál

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Raised between the Rhine and Lake Balaton, background in communications, political science and the NGO-world. I like cycling, languages and etymological fun-facts.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

Watch: "The Wire", "Slow Horses" and Moscow Square

Listen to: "We Are" by Jon Batiste

Read: "Fabian" by Erich Kästner.

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

I’d have whatever Georg Stefan Troller is having, as long as he shares some stories. I think few people have experienced the last 100 years of European history the way he has, plus he might have some useful tips for aspiring journalists.

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Realistic alternatives to TikTok.

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

Polaroid, since I’m in need of wall decoration.

Niloofar Gholami

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Born and raised in Iran, being a woman, living as a refugee and a life full of challenges made me who I am. However, still ready for new challenges, learning and making a change. Using journalism to uncover the truth #WomanLifeFreedom

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

My beautiful homeland, of course A Free Iran

Listen to ocean sounds with waves crashing and splashing!

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

With Dr. Shapour Bakhtiar, last prime minister of Iran

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Video comparing German language to other languages :)

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

Hard to choose! InstagramStory! Sometimes Polaroid!

Vicky Hristova

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Storyteller with a biology degree traveling the world. 🤙 Always chasing a sunset. ☀️ Transforming my living space into a #streetart gallery. 🎨 In love with humans. Brain seeking novelty 24/7. 🧠

#challenge: get me to stick around in a city for more than a year! 😜



You should definitely see/listen to/read:

You should see a winter sunset on the California coast. Your eyes would want to soak it all in - the most vibrant and deep purples, pinks and oranges.

Listen to this live performance by Tash Sultana.

Read “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy. It´s like a warm hug for the soul.

I would love to have a beer (or a coffee) with:

Someone who makes me laugh, and someone whose sheer presence soothes my soul.

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Squat shops! They are Bulgaria´s quirky basement shops with windows poking from ground-level, selling everything from coffee and cigarettes to diapers and kitchen utensils. And the only way to order is, well you guessed it, by squatting down! A result from Bulgaria’s transition from socialism to capitalism, these miniature stores were created by some of Bulgaria´s first “entrepreneurs”. Honestly, read about them!

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

I love the permanence of a Polaroid – a place, a face, an emotion captured on a tangible object. There is something beautiful about the inability to tinker with the lighting, exposure, and saturation once a polaroid is in your hands. It might be imperfect, but it is a moment captured just for what it is, not for what it should be.



Nadine Michollek

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

German, Cologne, Roma, third-generation of North Macedonian ‘guestworkers’. Carnival-lover. Journalist giving a voice to the oppressed. Last to leave a party and last to leave dark archive rooms after research. Got not one, but two bachelors and a masters to understand the world.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

Listen to the band “Bukahara”.

Read Harry Potter, because it puts you in a better mood after tough research.

See the YouTube channel “MaiLab” – for those who love science and journalism.

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

I would love to have a coffee with Michelle Obama and chat about her resilience and perseverance despite all obstacles.

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Feminist Roma women around the world.

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

Polaroid, because it captures the moment without making it prettier.



Daniel Muteti Ngwili

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Born and raised in Nairobi. Interested in helping others and achieving my own dreams and goals. Cool, calm, collected with a sense of humor. Interested in storytelling since I was a kid. Humble and very observant individual. Always challenging myself and my perspectives.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

Read : "Across the Bridge" by Mwangi Gicheru and "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coehlo

Listen to : "A Matter of Time" by Protoje

See : "The Godfather of Harlem".

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

Angel Merkel, Barack Obama

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Nairobi National Park, the only national park located in a capital city.

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

Polaroid any day.



Aparna Ramamurthy

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Overthinker. Journalist by profession. Moves to a new city at least every three years. From the banks of Cauvery (where I was born) now to the banks of Rhine. Coffee over alcohol. Beautiful mess.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

Watch – "Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring" by Kim Ki-duk

Listen – “Afreen Afreen” – Ghazal song by Javed Akthar and AR Rahman’s music

Read – "One part Woman" by Perumal Murugan (Tamil) and The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

Herbal tea with the Dalai Lama

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Why getting a German visa is stressful



Instagram Story or Polaroid?

Instagram is the new Polaroid.



Sergei Satanovskii

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

A political journalist working in exile. Can’t wait for press freedom to return to Russia. Then I can return, too. Ask me how to drive Russia's key propagandists mad.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

We all should see Europe in peace again. As soon as possible.

You should listen to a 16-thousand-member choir singing at the Song and Dance Festival in Latvia - the country where I found refuge after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

I'm currently reading A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. Highly recommended.

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

Barack Obama. I feel like he's the right guy to have a beer with.

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

"How to quit TikTok addiction. Fast". But it's not gonna change anything.

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

I love watching and posting stories, but I still keep my grandma's vintage Polaroid for special occasions.

Katharina Schantz

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters.

Crafting stories is my type of art. Have a soft spot for all kinds of adventures. Like to switch up my routines, get bored when I’m in one place for too long. Stay calm in unexpected situations. Love #upcycling and #starjumps. Favorite emoji 🔥.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

See: lost places around the world (if you dare)

Read: “The Overstory” by Richard Powers – #gamechanger

Listen to: “Copal” by Oliver Koletzki and “Alane” (the original by WES)

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

Butterbeer (I’ve always wanted to try it) with Ginny Weasley #gingerbeer

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

The depths of the natural pools in Australia’s rainforest, where you can swim whilst drinking crystal clear water



Instagram Story or Polaroid?

IG story! Love the options.



Mona Westholt

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters:

Grew up in Bochum and studied journalism right around the corner in Dortmund. Took some detours in Cape Town and Aarhus. Now a journalist who’d like to try many different things #sports #politics #culture #socialtopics

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

See a concert by Harry Styles Listen to the singing voice of Henning May Read The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

Have a glass of wine with Simone Biles.

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Good news.

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

A picture of a Polaroid in my Instagram Story.

Franziska Wüst

Yourself in a tweet: Describe yourself in 280 characters:

From village to city. From Germany to the world. From print to video. Interested in how history shapes politics. Curious about the unexpected. Excited about finding my place in journalism. Intending to inspire people and make them think critically about the world.

You should definitely see/listen to/read:

See: Fried Green Tomatoes, City of God, Lord of the Rings, Fleabag and Viennese summer sunsets along the Danube.

Listen to: Cab drivers, because they have the best stories. Campus radios, The Beatles.

Read: The latest IPCC Report (at least the summary), Identitti, Animal Farm, A little Life, When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit.

I would love to have a beer (or a beverage of your choice) with:

Margaret Fuller - I think she was more of a wine person.

The world really needs to see a TikTok video about:

Happy Alpacas in the Peruvian Andes and the journey of a T-shirt, from the cotton farm to the shop. #supplychain Yes, I know, it might be too long, but I’d give it a try …

Instagram Story or Polaroid?

An Instagram story showing pictures of Polaroids. The digital is part of the analog world.