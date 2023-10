Program

Traineeship curriculum

DW’s bilingual international traineeship gives you the ABC's of journalism. Putting everything into practice is the motto here: after each seminar module you'll have a placement with a DW editorial department.

The bilingual international traineeship (German/English) is: an 18 month-long journalistic training program Seminar modules alternate with internships in editorial departments so you can put into practice what you’ve just learned. The traineeship includes: six months of theory and practice-oriented seminar modules in German and English

nine months of placements with various DW editorial departments in Bonn, Berlin and one of our foreign bureaus

a one-month internship elective

