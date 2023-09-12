  1. Inhalt
The Process

Welcome to Reclaiming Social Media, a project by DW Akademie that explores unique and remarkable ways media outlets and journalists are enhancing constructive public dialogue on social media.

Learn more about the project's achievements:

Step 1

We undertook research on the current challenges brought about by social media. The research team developed situation analyses on five core issues in their respective regions.

Step 2

The researchers embarked on regional explorations, and identified over 80 innovative initiatives aimed at addressing the current challenges hindering constructive dialogue on social media.

Step 3

We selected promising initiatives to enhance constructive public dialogue, dissecting their approaches and created detailed case studies and articles.

Step 4

In a workshop held in Bonn, we brought together the research team to review and consolidate the findings. We discussed actionable recommendations for various actors to foster constructive dialogue on social media.

Step 5

Our journey continues as we progress into the next phase: embarking on regional consultations to discuss and refine these recommendations, tailoring them to the specific local environments.

How to foster constructive public dialogue on social media: DW Akademie releases recommendations for Uganda

In a new publication, DW Akademie has collected recommendations from multi-stakeholder consultations in Uganda for safer, more inclusive online dialogue.

Recommendations: How to enhance constructive public dialogue on social media

Journalists and researchers from around the globe came together to develop recommendations for stakeholders on how to improve online public dialogue.
Recommendations Part 2: How to enhance constructive public dialogue on social media

Results of a workshop held June 2023 in Bonn

Meet the team

    Solomon Serwanjja

    Solomon Serwanjja is an investigative journalist and the Executive Director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism. For this project, he researched the regions of East and Central Africa.

    Laís Martins

    Laís Martins is a journalist specializing in politics, human rights, technology, and democracy, exploring their intersections. She compiled the research on Latin America for this project.

    Maksym Sribnyi

    Maksym Sribnyi is a media researcher with a focus on Eastern and Central Europe. He has a keen interest in media and journalism. 

    Gaura Naithani

    Gaura Naithani researches social media trends on TikTok and other platforms. She worked on the research on Asia for this project.

    Afef Abrougui

    Afef Abrougui is a researcher and consultant who focuses on the impact of technology on fundamental rights and freedoms. For this project, she compiled the research on the region of Middle East and North Africa.

    Gerald Walulya

    Gerald Walulya, Ph.D., is a journalist, journalism trainer, and researcher specializing in East Africa. His research areas include journalists' safety, media viability, and misinformation.

    Tarushi Aswani

    Tarushi Aswani is an independent journalist, covering various topics such as human rights, governance, religion, and politics within the South Asian region.

    Sally Hammoud

    Sally Hammoud holds a Ph.D in Communication & Media Studies. She collaborates with civil society organizations and academic institutions worldwide, focusing on artificial intelligence and language.

    DW Akademie Project Team

    "Reclaiming Social Media" is a project initiated and coordinated by DW Akademie to research and discuss attempts in reclaiming social media as a space for connection, inclusiveness, and meaningful discussions. The team consists of journalist and consultant Attila Mong (on the left), project manager Hanna Hempel (in the middle), and project associate David Schneider (on the right).


Workshop Insights: Strategies for Improving Online Discourse

Gerald Walulya teams up with fellow researchers to discover innovative projects that enhance public discourse. Here he reflects on his research process and a workshop in the “Reclaiming Social Media” project.
Ukraine

How Ukrainian video bloggers create spaces to discuss war and displacement

Several Ukrainian initiatives on YouTube have adapted their approach and even their language to the war: they offer engaging content in Ukrainian and a safe space for conversations about everyday challenges.

Brazil

How do Brazilian journalists use open-source apps to navigate social media better?

Open-source applications filter out noise and misinformation to connect journalists directly with research-based expertise

The Challenges

We have identified five key challenges that hinder constructive public dialogue on social media:

Digital Divide 12.09.2023

Moderation of Dialogue 12.09.2023

Algorithms Increase Polarization 12.09.2023

Trolling and Harassment 12.09.2023

Propaganda and Disinformation 12.09.2023

The Case studies

Amid these challenges, media professionals have creatively – and often bravely – pushed against the tide to carve out spaces for discussions on topics of public interest. We hope these practices resonate, inspire and act as a catalyst towards improved online public spaces.

India

Putting hate speech on mute: An Indian project helps social media users filter out abuse to feel safe online

In response to high levels of online abuse and social media platforms’ bias towards English, a new browser plugin for Indian Twitter users offers local users to opportunity to engage safely in their native languages

Venezuela

Overcoming pandemic and censorship, reporters use messaging app for dialogue with their audiences

How an online newspaper leveraged WhatsApp to create spaces for meaningful dialogue about COVID-19 and politics
Ukraine

Ukrainian media unite to channel constructive discussions for a nation at war

Displaced citizens in Ukraine turned to social media to find information and stay connected. A group of media workers is moderating a Facebook group for the occupied Luhansk region to keep the online space safe.
Burundi

How young Burundians reclaim spaces for dialogue despite media repression

Refusing to be intimidated, this trusted media platform has succeeded in ensuring that the voices of young Burundians are heard loud and clear.
Middle East

From Arab Spring to Controlled Spaces

An Interview with Afef Abrougui on Public Dialogue in the Middle East
Thailand and the Philippines

Innovative fact-checking initiatives in Asia explore dark social media spaces

Two news outlets in Thailand and the Philippines experiment with a tip-line feature, allowing journalists to collaborate with users in closed messenger groups to authenticate information.