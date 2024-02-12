How to foster constructive public dialogue on social media: DW Akademie releases recommendations for Uganda

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, constructive public dialogue is crucial in fostering informed discussions. The Reclaiming Social Media project has been exploring innovative approaches by media outlets and journalists worldwide to overcome the challenges for constructive dialogue posed by social media. The newest publication for the Ugandan context is now available.[AB1]

In a workshop held in Kampala, journalists, civil society organizations, digital rights experts and media influencers convened to develop recommendations on how to promote constructive public dialogue on social media, in Uganda. Hosted in collaboration with the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), DW Akademie invited the diverse group for a two-day event in November 2023 to consult suggested recommendations, that were developed in an earlier step of the project, and to adapt them to the specific social media challenges in the Ugandan context.

The recommendations for Ugandan stakeholders are now available for download here (pdf).

In the document, you will find a series of recommendations to enhance online public dialogue in Uganda. These suggestions are aimed at a variety of actors, from social media platforms, private actors, organizations and governments. They have been organized into four categories:

Content moderation and curation

Content moderation and curation Transparency

Transparency Bridging the digital divide

Bridging the digital divide Oversight and accountability

Alternatively, you can view the recommendations directly on our website.

Of significant note during the event in Kampala was the engagement of representatives from the Personal Data Protection Office and National Information Technology Authority-Uganda. This represents a significant step towards collaboration among governmental, non-governmental, and private stakeholders, fostering constructive public dialogue within governmental frameworks.

We encourage all stakeholders, from media enthusiasts to policymakers, to explore these recommendations, recognizing the pivotal role they play in reclaiming social media for a more inclusive, fact-based, digital dialogue landscape, that encourages a plurality of opinions.

The ideas and opinions presented here are those of the participants, and not necessarily those of the organizations they work for or represent.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the individuals who actively participated in the consultation and authored these recommendations: Bridget Andere – Senior Policy Analyst (Access Now); Biddemu Bazil Mwotta (AgroDuuka & Internet Society Uganda Chapter); Joshua Akandwanaho – IT Services Advisor (National Information Technology Authority – Uganda); Kabahukya Hellen – News Reporter (Solutions Now Africa); Kasozi Edna - Manager Licensing and Legal Affairs (Personal Data Protection Office, Uganda); Linda Evelyn Namulindwa – Digital Influencer and Climate Activist (Green Futures Initiative); Mutegeki Cliff Agaba – Advisor (Internet Society Uganda Chapter); Pauline Okoth – Media Specialist; Sara Namusoga-Kaale – Lecturer (Makerere University); Tricia Gloria Nabaye-Kitenda – Engagement and Advocacy Coordinator (Pollicy); Winfred Nankanja – Communications and PR Associate (National ICT Innovation Hub).

Special thanks also to the great team at Media Challenge Initiative (MCI) for hosting the consultation: Antonio Kisembo – Head of Learning and Development; Yunia Kazibwe – Senior Communications Officer; Mpindi Abaas – CEO and Co-Founder; and our colleagues from DW Akademie, Miriam Ohlsen – Program Director Uganda & Eastern Africa; Jonathan Tusubira – Project Officer.