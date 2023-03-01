MIL goes viral: The Guatemalan game app Tinamit

How do you teach young people the basics of dealing critically with the media and disinformation? DW Akademie’s Guatemalan partner organization Comunicares took the challenge and developed a role-playing game based on the everyday lives of young indigenous people. The app is called "Tinamit", a word meaning "village" in many Mayan languages, and includes the abbreviation "AMI", the Spanish term for Media and Information Literacy (MIL).

The game is set in a village where young players dive into the world of five young Guatemalan protagonists. Players have to make decisions about daily situations, and these decisions determine how the game proceeds. One question, for example, is how to deal with unserious job or training offers in the capital or abroad that appear on WhatsApp.

The players interact and based on their talks with the other protagonists, decide their next move.

Tinamit means "village" in several Mayan languages. The app is a role-playing game where players have to make decisions and find solutions to everyday situations.

Dealing critically with disinformation is core to the game. Targeted at young people, it is based on the everyday life of indigenous youth living in Guatemalan villages.

The game's five protagonists are young Guatemalans who represent the five crucial skills which people need to learn Media and Information Literacy.

Lupita: Access Lupita is a protagonist who works in a bookstore and looks after information available on or offline. She stands for accessing information in order to solve problems

Ana: Analyse Ana is an alert, methodical and cautious student. She stands for dealing critically with unreliable online offers.

Cristian: Creation Cristian is very active on social media. He stands for creating online content in a responsible way.

Sofia: Reflection Sofia is a teacher who is reflective and teaches school students how to deal critically with disinformation. She stands for critically assessing news and potential online scams.

Mark: Action Marc ist ein junger TukTuk-Fahrer, der stehts versucht, den Menschen in seiner Gemeinschaft zu helfen. Er steht handelt aktiv - gegen lokale Gerüchte, die die Gemeinschaft unter Druck setzen.

Junior Gutiérrez, 17 years old, Zona K'iche' "It is important to know how to differentiate information because some people take advantage of other people's needs and swindle and deceive them. We should hesitate and look for concrete and trustworthy information".

Reyna Cun, 15 years old | Kaqchikel area "I learned to hesitate before trusting any source and to not give information or personal data to just anyone".



The MIL game Tinamit was developed as part of the Global Crisis Initiative project "MIL goes viral". The game concept emerged from a Comunicares study that reflects how young people with limited Internet access deal with information and also use Mayan languages on social media.

Several young people from four Mayan communities helped develop the app, with the game’s four protagonists and the village itself based on their own experiences. Truly reflecting Guatemalan culture and how information is shared in villages, the game challenges young players to make critical decisions themselves. The app is now a standard component of Comunicares’ MIL training programs.